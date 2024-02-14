S'porean man, 45, fined S$1,545 after Johor road rage incident

The Singaporean who used a cane to smash the rear window of a car in Malaysia has been fined RM5,500 (S$1,545).

Soh Kian Hui, 45, pleaded guilty to causing more than RM2,500 (S$700) worth of damage to a car during the altercation, reported The Star.

Soh bashed the rear windscreen of a Toyota Fortuner after a heated argument with its 31-year-old owner.

This offence falls under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

It could lead to a jail term of one to five years or a fine, or both.

Earns S$3,000 per month

During court proceedings, Soh's lawyer sought sympathy for her client.

She revealed that Soh is currently caring for his 71-year-old mother, who is recovering from cancer and has Systemic Lupus Erythematosus disease.

Soh was found to be earning approximately RM10,626 (S$3,000) monthly, with no prior criminal record in the country, said The Star.

He was also said to have "cooperated fully" with the police.

The prosecutor, however, wanted a heavier fine as a deterrent for road users, citing the dangerous site of the incident where Soh stopped his vehicle.

The court imposed the fine, which, if not paid, could lead to 12 months’ jail time.

Soh has paid the fine.

What happened

Soh was filmed in a fit of road rage while travelling along the North-South Expressway in Pagoh, Johor on Feb. 10, 2024.

In footage captured by a dashboard camera, Soh got into an argument with people from a Malaysian-registered car.

It resulted in him bashing in the rear window of the car with a stick-like object thought to be a golf club initially.

A statement by the Muar District Police revealed that a local driver on his journey to Kuala Lumpur had seen Soh's car using the emergency lane and blocking the car.

Soh was later arrested in Genting Highlands on Feb. 12, by Malaysia's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

