Back

S'porean man, 45, fined S$1,545 after Johor road rage incident

He'd cooperated fully with the police, his lawyer said.

Julia Yee | February 14, 2024, 04:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singaporean who used a cane to smash the rear window of a car in Malaysia has been fined RM5,500 (S$1,545).

Soh Kian Hui, 45, pleaded guilty to causing more than RM2,500 (S$700) worth of damage to a car during the altercation, reported The Star.

Soh bashed the rear windscreen of a Toyota Fortuner after a heated argument with its 31-year-old owner.

This offence falls under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

It could lead to a jail term of one to five years or a fine, or both.

Earns S$3,000 per month

During court proceedings, Soh's lawyer sought sympathy for her client.

She revealed that Soh is currently caring for his 71-year-old mother, who is recovering from cancer and has Systemic Lupus Erythematosus disease.

Soh was found to be earning approximately RM10,626 (S$3,000) monthly, with no prior criminal record in the country, said The Star.

He was also said to have "cooperated fully" with the police.

The prosecutor, however, wanted a heavier fine as a deterrent for road users, citing the dangerous site of the incident where Soh stopped his vehicle.

The court imposed the fine, which, if not paid, could lead to 12 months’ jail time.

Soh has paid the fine.

What happened

Soh was filmed in a fit of road rage while travelling along the North-South Expressway in Pagoh, Johor on Feb. 10, 2024.

In footage captured by a dashboard camera, Soh got into an argument with people from a Malaysian-registered car.

It resulted in him bashing in the rear window of the car with a stick-like object thought to be a golf club initially.

Gif via Facebook/Complaint Singapore

A statement by the Muar District Police revealed that a local driver on his journey to Kuala Lumpur had seen Soh's car using the emergency lane and blocking the car.

Soh was later arrested in Genting Highlands on Feb. 12, by Malaysia's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Related stories

Top images via The Star and Complaint Singapore/Facebook

Indonesia Election 2024: Heavy rain floods several Java polling stations, delays voting

Bad weather but the show must go on.

February 14, 2024, 03:41 PM

Indonesia Election 2024: Man arrested for alleged vote buying on eve of election

Vote buying is illegal with a penalty of up to four years in jail.

February 14, 2024, 02:17 PM

Govt explains why they think NUS 2022 survey showed 'happiness' declined among S'poreans

They said one reason might be people's emotions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

February 14, 2024, 02:14 PM

Police investigating 2 events related to Israel-Hamas conflict that were held in S'pore

Police warned against organising or participating in a public assembly or procession without a permit.

February 14, 2024, 12:29 PM

Punggol Northshore Cove HDB residents experience water outages, discoloured tap water for 2 days

A technician told one of the residents that "a pump tripped".

February 14, 2024, 12:09 PM

S'porean man, 51, & nephew, 29, attempt S$40,000 snatch theft, get jail

The Deputy Public Prosecutor said the attempt to commit snatch theft was committed out of a sense of misplaced vigilante justice.

February 14, 2024, 11:52 AM

Yishun Secondary School teachers & students perform Haidilao 'kemusan' dance for CNY

Dance like no one is watching.

February 14, 2024, 11:15 AM

Indonesian Election 2024: Presidential candidates Anies, Prabowo & Ganjar cast their votes

Voting begins.

February 14, 2024, 11:08 AM

Mr K Prata at Lavender suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to register assistant

It is closed until Feb. 26, 2024.

February 14, 2024, 10:40 AM

Education reformer, 'cute' military grandpa, or man-of-the-people: Who will be Indonesia's next president?

Who will rise and who will fall?

February 13, 2024, 08:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.