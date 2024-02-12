Back

Driver of S'pore-registered car in Johor golf club road rage case arrested in Genting Highlands

The suspect has been remanded.

Matthias Ang | February 12, 2024, 11:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The driver of a Singapore-registered car who used a golf club to smash the rear window of another car on a Malaysian highway has been arrested.

Arrested about two days after the incident

According to New Straits Times, the driver was apprehended in Genting Highlands at 3:30am on Feb. 12 by Malaysia's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The initial incident occurred on Feb. 10, at the 139.6km mark of the North-South Expressway near Pagoh, Johor.

The Johor Police Chief, M. Kumar, also said that a car been seized by the CID, according to The Star.

The suspect is in his 40s.

Remanded until Feb. 14

Kumar added that the suspect has been remanded for three days until Feb. 14.

He is currently being investigated under Section 427 of the Malaysian penal code for committing mischief by causing damage.

Those convicted of the offence face a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

He added that a police report had been filed over the incident at 2:36pm on Feb. 10 and noted that a video went viral on social media.

Kumar said:

"Early investigation found that the incident was caused by the victim's action of blocking the suspect's vehicle (on) the emergency lane along the highway.

This caused the suspect, who we believe to be a foreigner, to be dissatisfied, so he got out and broke the rear window of the victim's car."

Related story

Top images via Complaint Singapore/Facebook

SCDF to sound signal islandwide on Feb. 15, 6:20pm for Total Defence Day

Do not be alarmed.

February 13, 2024, 01:00 PM

Multistorey 500-bus depot to be built in Yishun by 2029

The new bus depot will have a connecting quarters for bus workers.

February 13, 2024, 12:20 PM

Nvidia's stock hits record US$740, market cap at S$1.83 trillion, worth more than Amazon & Alphabet

An US$1,000 investment in Nvidia a decade ago would now be worth about US$175,000.

February 13, 2024, 11:54 AM

Blackpink's Lisa to join 3rd season of HBO series 'The White Lotus'

The season is set in Thailand.

February 13, 2024, 11:46 AM

Driver misses exit along AYE, resorts to reversing on slip road

Please don't do this.

February 13, 2024, 11:16 AM

S'pore granny who can't use app waits for over 30 minutes for taxi during CNY public holidays

Taxi fleets have been shrinking over the years.

February 13, 2024, 11:00 AM

Woman in M'sia gets doxxed & told to 'go back to S'pore' after confrontation over noisy firecrackers

The woman has since filed a police report in Singapore.

February 13, 2024, 12:14 AM

S'pore-registered car cuts onto M'sian expressway emergency lane, causing crash with motorcycle

Presumably to get ahead of slow-moving traffic.

February 12, 2024, 10:21 PM

Delivery rider puts man's order on clothes rack, drink falls through & spills along corridor

To rub salt into the wound, the man later discovered that he had received the wrong order from the restaurant.

February 12, 2024, 10:00 PM

Driver stranded for 2.5 hours due to malfunctioning lifts at Changi Village mechanised car park

Two technicians were called in to resolve the issue.

February 12, 2024, 07:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.