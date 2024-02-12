Driver of S'pore-registered car in Johor golf club road rage case arrested in Genting Highlands

The driver of a Singapore-registered car who used a golf club to smash the rear window of another car on a Malaysian highway has been arrested.

Arrested about two days after the incident

According to New Straits Times, the driver was apprehended in Genting Highlands at 3:30am on Feb. 12 by Malaysia's Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The initial incident occurred on Feb. 10, at the 139.6km mark of the North-South Expressway near Pagoh, Johor.

The Johor Police Chief, M. Kumar, also said that a car been seized by the CID, according to The Star.

The suspect is in his 40s.

Remanded until Feb. 14

Kumar added that the suspect has been remanded for three days until Feb. 14.

He is currently being investigated under Section 427 of the Malaysian penal code for committing mischief by causing damage.

Those convicted of the offence face a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

He added that a police report had been filed over the incident at 2:36pm on Feb. 10 and noted that a video went viral on social media.

Kumar said:

"Early investigation found that the incident was caused by the victim's action of blocking the suspect's vehicle (on) the emergency lane along the highway. This caused the suspect, who we believe to be a foreigner, to be dissatisfied, so he got out and broke the rear window of the victim's car."

Related story

Top images via Complaint Singapore/Facebook