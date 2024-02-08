Back

Gunman takes students, teacher hostage in Thai school, arrested after 5-hour police standoff

He shot two times in the air.

Ilyda Chua | February 08, 2024, 07:25 PM

A gunman entered a school in Thailand on Feb. 8 and allegedly took a female teacher and at least one student hostage, according to Thai media reports.

The police subsequently surrounded the school and engaged in a standoff with a gunman, which ended in his arrest and apparently no casualties.

Husband of the teacher

According to the Thai Enquirer, the gunman entered Ban Khwao Thung School in Maha Sarakham province, located in northeast Thailand, at around noon.

He allegedly took a female teacher — reportedly his wife — hostage, and supposedly fired a couple of shots in the air according to Thai PBS.

He also allegedly took at least one student hostage on the second floor of the school building.

Police subsequently surrounded the school and conducted negotiations for about five hours.

Approximately 140 students were evacuated and none were injured, Thai PBS reported.

His hostages were also later released.

Man has yet to surrender

The man had reportedly had an argument with his wife prior to the situation, reported Thai media Khaosod.

He was supposedly fired after being caught for "drug involvement", leading to family problems.

His wife then asked for a divorce.

The hostage situation supposedly was a last-ditch attempt to reconcile with the woman, a teacher in the school, Khaosod claimed.

He was arrested at around 5:30pm after around five hours of negotiations, reported Thai PBS.

Other incidents

In October 2022, a former police officer went on a rampage at a childcare centre in Thailand, killing at least 38 people.

A year later, a 14-year-old killed two women and injured several others in a shooting at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

Top image from Thai PBS/X

