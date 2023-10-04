Back

14-year-old didn't take prescribed medication on day of shooting at Siam Paragon: Thai police

He also modified a handgun designed to fire blanks for the shooting.

Winnie Li | October 04, 2023, 04:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Note: This article contains reporting on a suicide. Audience discretion is advised.

The Thai teenager, who is suspected of killing two foreign women and injuring five people in a shooting at Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall on Oct. 3, had suffered a psychological breakdown, Reuters reported the Thai police as saying.

The 14-year-old had also modified a handgun designed to fire blanks for the shooting.

According to Bangkok Post, the two killed in the shooting were a 34-year-old Chinese woman and a Burmese woman.

The five wounded included a Chinese woman, a 28-year-old Lao woman, and three Thai nationals.

Ammunition found in suspected gunman's room

When Thai police searched the suspected gunman's room at his home, they found many rounds of ammunition and an airgun target, reported Bangkok Post.

A search in his phone also reportedly turned up videos of him practising using a firearm.

On Oct. 4, Thai police further revealed that the suspected gunman had been receiving psychological treatment, reported Reuters.

However, he had not taken his prescribed medication on the day of the shooting.

Suspected gunman heard a "noise" that "told" him to shoot

Thai police chief Torsak Sukvimol also added that investigators were looking into the suspected gunman's background and planned on speaking to his friends, who were online gamers, about his mental state.

Specifically, the police will investigate whether the teenager exhibited violent and aggressive conduct previously.

Sukvimol had also questioned the suspected gunman, who was detained after his arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

The teenager appeared to have "heard" someone speaking to him, and he heard a "noise" that told him to shoot, the police chief said.

Background

On the afternoon of Oct. 3, footage showing shoppers fleeing the Siam Paragon mall in response to sounds of gunshots began circulating online.

At around 5pm local time, the Thai police managed to corner the suspected gunman inside a furniture store before eventually pinning him down.

The shooting took place approximately a year after a former Thai police officer slaughtered 37 people, including 24 children, during an hours-long knife-and-gun attack at a daycare centre in northeast Thailand on Oct. 6, 2022.

The former police officer then killed his wife and his child at home before taking his own life, reported Reuters.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top images via X

For sale: S$60.6 million Marina Bay 53rd floor penthouse with 25m pool, sauna & rooftop deck

Nice house.

October 05, 2023, 10:11 AM

M'sia updates haze action plan, prepares to seed clouds & close schools if air quality worsens

Malaysia recorded "unhealthy" air quality at 11 recording stations on Oct. 2.

October 04, 2023, 09:13 PM

Residents found breeding mosquitoes should be 'happier' to be fined later as they've more time to respond: Baey Yam Keng

Between 2020 to 2023, NEA took an average of five months to issue fines to residents after detecting mosquito breeding sites within their homes.

October 04, 2023, 06:37 PM

ABC Maju Restaurant in Balestier suspended 2 weeks

It is closed from Oct. 3 to 16.

October 04, 2023, 06:02 PM

Over 50,000 flat eligibility letter applications processed by HDB, 31% within 21 working days

Sim also said there were system errors during the May BTO sales launch.

October 04, 2023, 05:20 PM

Superdry store in Suntec City to close, running sale with up to 60% off

The last day of operation will be on Oct. 22.

October 04, 2023, 05:18 PM

Open category COE hits all-time high of S$152,000

Another high.

October 04, 2023, 05:08 PM

PAS politician in Terengganu demands action against Muslim tourists wearing 'revealing' clothes

Tourists are also not allowed to show public displays of affection in the Malaysian state.

October 04, 2023, 04:13 PM

Metal pieces fall off M'sia truck along KJE, damages more than 10 cars

The vehicles had to pull over along the road shoulder.

October 04, 2023, 03:50 PM

US Speaker Kevin McCarthy voted out of office by both Republicans & Democrats

Who's next?

October 04, 2023, 02:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.