Gunshots heard in Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, shoppers seen fleeing

An apparent shooting incident took place at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 3.

Footage of the alleged gunman and shoppers fleeing the mall circulated online in the afternoon of Oct. 3.

Images of the alleged gunman at #SiamParagon. At this time no injuries or casualties have been reported.#พารากอน #Paragon #Bangkok pic.twitter.com/Gbn4WFiXt2 — ᒍᑌᔕT ᗰIKE (@_MikeMcKay) October 3, 2023

According to Bangkok-based news site Khaosod English, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was headed to the mall with the police chief. It added that "no casualties" were reported as of 4:50pm.

BREAKING: Shooting incident at Siam Paragon Tuesday afternoon. No casualties reported as of 4.50pm but many fled the mall. PM Srettha and new police chief heading there.This is a developing story. #Bangkok #Thailand#พารากอน #siamparsgon pic.twitter.com/0HjqxDqaMc — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 3, 2023

However in an update around 5:00pm, Khaosod English reported that one person was injured.

UPDATE: 5.06pm. One woman has been wounded. Gunman spotted but still at large. (Photos from Pathumwan Volunteers.) BREAKING: Shooting incident at Siam Paragon Tuesday afternoon. #Bangkok #Thailand #สยามพารากอน #Siamparagon pic.twitter.com/lD0aHystGH — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 3, 2023

This is a developing story.

Top image from Happening_Now_1/TikTok and @_MikeMcKay/X