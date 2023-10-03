Back

Gunshots heard in Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, shoppers seen fleeing

One woman has been reported as injured as of 5pm.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 03, 2023, 06:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An apparent shooting incident took place at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 3.

Footage of the alleged gunman and shoppers fleeing the mall circulated online in the afternoon of Oct. 3.

According to Bangkok-based news site Khaosod English, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was headed to the mall with the police chief. It added that "no casualties" were reported as of 4:50pm.

However in an update around 5:00pm, Khaosod English reported that one person was injured.

This is a developing story.

Top image from Happening_Now_1/TikTok and @_MikeMcKay/X

