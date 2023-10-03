Suspected gunman, 14, at Siam Paragon in Bangkok caught by Thai police

People fled for their lives in Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall after gunshots were heard on Oct. 3 afternoon, according to Thai media.

At around 5pm, a woman was confirmed to be wounded and soon after the gunman was arrested by the Thai police, according to Bangkok-based news site Khaosod English.

BREAKING: Police said they apprehended Siam Paragon gunman at 5.09pm without a fight. The gunman lay down his weapon. (Photo ht Pathumwan Volunteers.) #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #Siamparagon #พารากอน pic.twitter.com/Jg1qrRCQR8 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 3, 2023

A photo circulated on X showed that the gunman was pinned down on the floor by a police in a shop with shattered glass window.

According to CNA, the suspect is a 14-year-old.

Three people have been killed and a few injuries were reported.

In an earlier report, Khaosod English said that Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin was headed to the mall with the new police chief.

Top images from X