Suspected gunman, 14, at Siam Paragon in Bangkok caught by Thai police

People fled for their lives in Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall after gunshots were heard on Oct. 3 afternoon, according to Thai media.
At around 5pm, a woman was confirmed to be wounded and soon after the gunman was arrested by the Thai police, according to Bangkok-based news site Khaosod English.
BREAKING: Police said they apprehended Siam Paragon gunman at 5.09pm without a fight. The gunman lay down his weapon. (Photo ht Pathumwan Volunteers.) #Thailand #WhatsHappeningInThailand #Siamparagon #พารากอน pic.twitter.com/Jg1qrRCQR8
— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) October 3, 2023
A photo circulated on X showed that the gunman was pinned down on the floor by a police in a shop with shattered glass window.
According to CNA, the suspect is a 14-year-old.
Three people have been killed and a few injuries were reported.
ด่วน!!!
ยืนยันจับคนร้ายยิงใน #พารากอน ได้แล้ว
มีภาพนาทีตำรวจชาร์จจับคนร้าย ยึดปืนของกลาง
มีรายงานว่าคนร้ายอายุ 14 ปีเท่านั้น pic.twitter.com/TX38gxjezT
— joe black (@joe_black317) October 3, 2023
In an earlier report, Khaosod English said that Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin was headed to the mall with the new police chief.
Top images from X
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.