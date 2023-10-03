Back

Suspected gunman, 14, at Siam Paragon in Bangkok caught by Thai police

At least three killed and multiple injuries.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 03, 2023, 06:39 PM

People fled for their lives in Bangkok's Siam Paragon mall after gunshots were heard on Oct. 3 afternoon, according to Thai media.

At around 5pm, a woman was confirmed to be wounded and soon after the gunman was arrested by the Thai police, according to Bangkok-based news site Khaosod English.

A photo circulated on X showed that the gunman was pinned down on the floor by a police in a shop with shattered glass window.

According to CNA, the suspect is a 14-year-old.

Three people have been killed and a few injuries were reported.

Photo from @kaw3224/X.

In an earlier report, Khaosod English said that Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin was headed to the mall with the new police chief.

Top images from X

