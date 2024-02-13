Driver misses exit along AYE, resorts to reversing on slip road

Singaporeans can be positive examples in many things, but unfortunately, not for our driving etiquette, as recent events have shown.

Another case study of driving poorly in Singapore has emerged, this time showing a car reversing on the expressway slip road, presumably after taking a wrong turn.

Footage of the incident was posted online on Feb. 12.

A white Toyota Prius was seen reversing after taking the right turn at a fork in the road.

This apparently took place along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) near the exit to Clementi Avenue 6.

Oncoming vehicles exiting the AYE and taking the right fork towards West Coast Way were put in a tight spot — literally:

The driver would have proceeded towards West Coast Way if the vehicle did not reverse and filter left out of the expressway

Thankfully, the dangerous course of action taken by the driver of the white car did not lead to an accident, and the vehicle managed to make the left turn towards Clementi Avenue 6.

The video was likely captured from a nearby pedestrian overhead bridge.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante on Facebook