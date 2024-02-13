Back

Driver misses exit along AYE, resorts to reversing on slip road

Please don't do this.

Nigel Chua | February 13, 2024, 11:16 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporeans can be positive examples in many things, but unfortunately, not for our driving etiquette, as recent events have shown.

Another case study of driving poorly in Singapore has emerged, this time showing a car reversing on the expressway slip road, presumably after taking a wrong turn.

Footage of the incident was posted online on Feb. 12.

A white Toyota Prius was seen reversing after taking the right turn at a fork in the road.

GIF via video by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

This apparently took place along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) near the exit to Clementi Avenue 6.

Oncoming vehicles exiting the AYE and taking the right fork towards West Coast Way were put in a tight spot — literally:

GIF via video by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

The driver would have proceeded towards West Coast Way if the vehicle did not reverse and filter left out of the expressway

Thankfully, the dangerous course of action taken by the driver of the white car did not lead to an accident, and the vehicle managed to make the left turn towards Clementi Avenue 6.

Screenshot via video by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

The video was likely captured from a nearby pedestrian overhead bridge.

Screenshot from Google Maps street view.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

S'pore granny who can't use app waits for over 30 minutes for taxi during CNY public holidays

Taxi fleets have been shrinking over the years.

February 13, 2024, 11:00 AM

Woman in M'sia gets doxxed & told to 'go back to S'pore' after confrontation over noisy firecrackers

The woman has since filed a police report in Singapore.

February 13, 2024, 12:14 AM

Driver of S'pore-registered car in Johor golf club road rage case arrested in Genting Highlands

The suspect has been remanded.

February 12, 2024, 11:14 PM

S'pore-registered car cuts onto M'sian expressway emergency lane, causing crash with motorcycle

Presumably to get ahead of slow-moving traffic.

February 12, 2024, 10:21 PM

Delivery rider puts man's order on clothes rack, drink falls through & spills along corridor

To rub salt into the wound, the man later discovered that he had received the wrong order from the restaurant.

February 12, 2024, 10:00 PM

Driver stranded for 2.5 hours due to malfunctioning lifts at Changi Village mechanised car park

Two technicians were called in to resolve the issue.

February 12, 2024, 07:29 PM

Body of woman, 60, found rotting in neighbour's HDB flat in Alexandra

A neighbour said the woman would occasionally stay over in the unit.

February 12, 2024, 06:17 PM

Footballer killed by lightning strike while playing friendly match in Indonesia

The match started under clear skies, but there was a sudden change in weather.

February 12, 2024, 05:54 PM

Indonesia's 2024 presidential election: Who are the candidates?

Indonesia decides.

February 12, 2024, 05:44 PM

Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum, 24, dies in car crash

He had been set to represent Kenya at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

February 12, 2024, 03:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.