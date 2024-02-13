Dignity Kitchen in Boon Keng closed indefinitely due to fire, arson suspected

The Dignity Kitchen food court in Boon Keng is closed until further notice, due to a fire next to its premises.

The fire has damaged the roof, explained Dignity Kitchen on Facebook on Feb. 13.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused," said Dignity Kitchen.

The food court is run by Project Dignity, a social enterprise founded to create jobs for people with disabilities.

No one was hurt in the fire, but Dignity Kitchen has had to call off a Chinese New Year celebration planned for its staff.

Arson has been identified as a possible cause of the fire, and police are investigating.

The fire

The fire took place at around 1am on Feb. 13, Shin Min Daily News reported.

A video captured from a nearby building showed the fire raging on the outside of Dignity Kitchen, which is located along Boon Keng Road.

Thick black smoke could be seen rising into the air above the building.

Aftermath

Dignity Kitchen posted photos of the fire's aftermath, showing damaged air-con compressors and debris strewn on the ground.

In its post, Dignity Kitchen also thanked the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for their quick response in containing the fire, and the police "for providing information to our team throughout the unfortunate incident".

Arson suspected

According to Shin Min, representatives of Dignity Kitchen shared their belief that the fire involved garbage that had been dumped outside the store, and that police said they were looking into the case as one of suspected arson.

Police confirmed to Shin Min that investigations are ongoing.

Related content

https://mothership.sg/2021/01/dignity-kitchen-koh-seng-choon/