Woman, 25, arrested for buying air ticket to enter airport transit area & see K-pop boy band

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after buying an air ticket to try and meet her idol from K-pop boy band Enhypen.

The boy band performed in Singapore on Jan. 20 and 21.

According to The Straits Times, the woman had bought the air ticket to obtain a boarding pass, which gave her access to the transit area of Changi Airport.

However, she had no intention of leaving Singapore.

The police told ST:

"As there will be concerts featuring international artistes and pop groups to be held in Singapore over the next few months, the police would like to remind members of the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places."

Investigations are ongoing.

Illegal to misuse boarding passes

Under the Infrastructure Protection Act, it is illegal to misuse boarding passes to enter protected places in the airport.

In August 2023, a man was arrested for misusing his boarding pass to send off his girlfriend who was leaving Singapore.

In 2019, another man was arrested for misusing his boarding pass to send off his wife.

And in 2018, two women were arrested for misusing their boarding pass — one to meet a Korean boy band, and another to shop at retail stores in the transit area.

If found guilty under the Infrastructure Protection Act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.