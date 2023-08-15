Back

Man, 55, arrested for misusing boarding pass to send off girlfriend at Changi Airport transit area

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | August 15, 2023, 06:44 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 12, 2023 for misusing his boarding pass to enter the transit area of Changi Airport.

Wanted to send off his girlfriend

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the man had allegedly purchased an air ticket in order to obtain a boarding pass, which he had used to enter the transit area to send off his girlfriend who was departing Singapore.

As the man had no intention of leaving Singapore, he was arrested for violating the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017 which prohibits the misuse of boarding passes to enter protected places in the airport.

Police investigations are ongoing.

From January to August 2023, SPF said that it has arrested 16 persons for the misuse of boarding passes under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017 for entering the transit areas for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as Protected Places. Those who make use of boarding pass to enter the transit area for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore will be detected and arrested."

If a person is found guilty under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, he or she can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

Top images via SPF/FB & Changi Airport website.

China suspends reporting of youth unemployment data, last recorded at over 20%

The latest in a series of worrying economic news for China.

August 15, 2023, 07:37 PM

Trump faces more criminal charges for allegedly trying to overturn 2020 presidential election vote in Georgia

A state charge, not federal.

August 15, 2023, 07:29 PM

PE2023: Tan Kin Lian wants to discuss with George Goh who should step down if both qualify to run

George Goh said there's no arrangement made between the two of them.

August 15, 2023, 07:26 PM

Comment: Green Wave in M'sia state elections? Yes, but it's the same Green Wave.

Is there a permanent shift among Malaysian voters?

August 15, 2023, 07:02 PM

I got a digital lock for my family & we are never looking back

No more keys.

August 15, 2023, 06:58 PM

Lucasfilm to shut down S'pore studio, over 300 staff affected

Execute Order 66.

August 15, 2023, 06:44 PM

Moving to your 1st home? Here’s how to save on energy bills & win up to S$30,000 worth of Courts vouchers

Senoko Energy is offering an exclusive rate and promotions to new homeowners.

August 15, 2023, 06:15 PM

After scoring 132 for PSLE, S’pore woman struggled with confidence through teen years. Here’s how a mentorship programme turned that around.

She never intended to find a mentor, but now looks back on mentorship as a “transformational” experience.

August 15, 2023, 06:00 PM

Ex-Mediacorp actor Jerry Yeo, 37, now a Scoot pilot, flys ex-colleague Darren Lim to Nanjing

Unexpected reunion.

August 15, 2023, 05:55 PM

M'sia-style handmade bee hoon with mixed pork from S$5.80 at Lucky Plaza

They also have outlets at East Coast and Thomson Plaza.

August 15, 2023, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.