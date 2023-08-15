Man, 55, arrested for misusing boarding pass to send off girlfriend at Changi Airport transit area

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Aug. 12, 2023 for misusing his boarding pass to enter the transit area of Changi Airport.

Wanted to send off his girlfriend

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the man had allegedly purchased an air ticket in order to obtain a boarding pass, which he had used to enter the transit area to send off his girlfriend who was departing Singapore.

As the man had no intention of leaving Singapore, he was arrested for violating the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017 which prohibits the misuse of boarding passes to enter protected places in the airport.

Police investigations are ongoing.

From January to August 2023, SPF said that it has arrested 16 persons for the misuse of boarding passes under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017 for entering the transit areas for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as Protected Places. Those who make use of boarding pass to enter the transit area for reasons other than to travel out of Singapore will be detected and arrested."

If a person is found guilty under the Infrastructure Protection Act 2017, he or she can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$20,000, or both.

