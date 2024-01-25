Back

Dragon made up of 1,500 drones at Marina Bay on 6 nights in Feb. 2024 to usher in year of the dragon

At 8pm on Feb. 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

Nigel Chua | January 25, 2024, 04:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Chinese New Year 2024 will usher in the year of the dragon, and with it, dragon-themed everything.

This includes a dragon-themed drone show at the Marina Bay precinct on six nights in February 2024.

1,500 drones to light up Marina Bay night sky

The drone show, titled, “The Legend of the Dragon Gate”, presents the story of the mythical Dragon King, a figure from Chinese mythology.

Each performance lasts for 10 minutes, and there will be 1,500 drones involved.

The show starts at 8pm on Feb. 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

Right after the complimentary drone show, there will also be “Spectra – A Light & Water Show”, which runs at 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the same dates.

The waterfront drone show is one of the initiatives announced by Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Marina Bay Sands (MBS), and UOB on Jan. 25. The organisations are in partnership to "enliven the Marina Bay precinct" for both locals and tourists.

According to a press release, the partnership "builds on the marketing efforts of all three parties" to "form a compelling tourism narrative for visitors".

Promotions on hotel stays, attractions, retail and dining

As part of the collaboration between STB, MBS, and UOB, there will be promotions on hotel stays, attractions, retail and dining.

UOB cardholders in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam can enjoy promotional rates at hotels offering "a prime view of the drone light show", such as MBS, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, and Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

Attractions like Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Gardens by the Bay, and Singapore Flyer will also offer special deals.

Dining privileges at restaurants in MBS and the surrounding area will also be available.

More information on the Marina Bay precinct and the partnership can be found at the following websites:

  • Singapore Tourism Board – https://www.visitsingapore.com/see-do-singapore/places-to- see/marina-bay-area

  • Marina Bay Sands – https://www.marinabaysands.com/masterpieces

  • UOB – www.go.uob.com/carddeals

Related stories

Top image via STB, MBS, and UOB

Udon shop in Bugis with 4 types of udon attracts long queues since Jan. 16 opening

Oishii.

January 25, 2024, 04:47 PM

Al-Mustafa Restaurant at Lembu Road suspended 2 weeks for infestation, failure to keep premises clean

It is closed until Feb. 5, 2024.

January 25, 2024, 04:40 PM

Bus crashes into height limit barrier at Changi Airport, police investigating hit-&-run

The barrier tilted backwards.

January 25, 2024, 04:36 PM

S'porean in JB for supper loses passport, ends up having unplanned 3D2N trip

Impromptu vacay.

January 25, 2024, 04:04 PM

Mutual visa exemption arrangement between S'pore & China to start on Feb. 9, 2024, eve of CNY

Just in time for Chinese New Year 2024.

January 25, 2024, 03:44 PM

Changi Airport passenger traffic in 2023 recovers to 86% pre-Covid level

The airport is now the world's fifth busiest airport by seat capacity, said Changi Airport Group.

January 25, 2024, 02:55 PM

1kg of bak kwa costs up to S$120 in S'pore ahead of CNY 2024

Oof.

January 25, 2024, 02:30 PM

Stickies Bar closes 3 out of 4 outlets & allegedly owes staff salaries, MOM investigating

The bar's CEO asked people to help support their last outlet at Dhoby Ghaut and that they would "do right by all stakeholders".

January 25, 2024, 02:25 PM

Dragon-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay for CNY till Mar. 17, 2024

Gardens ands dragons.

January 25, 2024, 01:17 PM

Motorcyclist, 51, dies after skidding along Tuas South Ave 3

A police blue tent was seen on the grass patch.

January 25, 2024, 12:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.