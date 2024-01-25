Dragon made up of 1,500 drones at Marina Bay on 6 nights in Feb. 2024 to usher in year of the dragon

Chinese New Year 2024 will usher in the year of the dragon, and with it, dragon-themed everything.

This includes a dragon-themed drone show at the Marina Bay precinct on six nights in February 2024.

1,500 drones to light up Marina Bay night sky

The drone show, titled, “The Legend of the Dragon Gate”, presents the story of the mythical Dragon King, a figure from Chinese mythology.

Each performance lasts for 10 minutes, and there will be 1,500 drones involved.

The show starts at 8pm on Feb. 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18.

Right after the complimentary drone show, there will also be “Spectra – A Light & Water Show”, which runs at 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the same dates.

The waterfront drone show is one of the initiatives announced by Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Marina Bay Sands (MBS), and UOB on Jan. 25. The organisations are in partnership to "enliven the Marina Bay precinct" for both locals and tourists.

According to a press release, the partnership "builds on the marketing efforts of all three parties" to "form a compelling tourism narrative for visitors".

Promotions on hotel stays, attractions, retail and dining

As part of the collaboration between STB, MBS, and UOB, there will be promotions on hotel stays, attractions, retail and dining.

UOB cardholders in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam can enjoy promotional rates at hotels offering "a prime view of the drone light show", such as MBS, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, and Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

Attractions like Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Gardens by the Bay, and Singapore Flyer will also offer special deals.

Dining privileges at restaurants in MBS and the surrounding area will also be available.

More information on the Marina Bay precinct and the partnership can be found at the following websites:

Singapore Tourism Board – https://www.visitsingapore.com/see-do-singapore/places-to- see/marina-bay-area

Marina Bay Sands – https://www.marinabaysands.com/masterpieces

UOB – www.go.uob.com/carddeals

