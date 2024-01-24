Free dragon-themed art playground, illuminated dragon dance & more at CBD from Jan. 26-28

Tired of your usual hotpot gatherings and mahjong sessions to ring in the new year?

If it’s been a long while since you’ve properly celebrated Chinese New Year, check out “CNY Family FUN” this Year of the Dragon.

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) have scaled up the three-day family-friendly festival to include 12 curated activities, games, workshops, performances and more to celebrate CNY the SINGAPO人 way.

Learn about CNY traditions, DIY your own CNY floral arrangements, or catch a dragon-themed concert – the exciting lineup has something for everyone.

Best of all, some of them are completely free of charge.

On top of that, visitors can look forward to exclusive giveaways during the event.

Illuminated Dragon Dance

Have you ever seen a dragon dance – at night?

Usually performed during festivals and celebrations to usher in good luck and blessings, the dragon dance is also an art form.

Check out the mesmerising dance of a dragon adorned with LED lights as performers bring it to life on the rooftop of the SCCC during the three-day festival.

An unforgettable symphony of lights and motion, watch as skilful performers bring a dragon to life against the backdrop of the cityscape.

Take note: there is just one dance each night from Jan. 26 to 28, so come early to grab a seat and enjoy a view of the city or sunset from the Roof Garden.

BeLONG’s Art Playground

There is yet another dragon on the Roof Garden of SCCC. This is BeLONG’s Art Playground, inspired by Singapore’s iconic HDB dragon playground.

Designed by local artists Fiona Koh and Warren Khong from art and design studio Whisky and Foxtrot LLP, this playground is also an interactive art installation that celebrates the Year of the Dragon.

Both the young and the young-at-heart are invited to explore Singapore’s unique Chinese New Year customs at the colourful playground in the sky together with BeLONG and his friends.

The public can visit BeLONG’s Art Playground from now until April 30 from 10am to 10pm, for free.

You can also join BeLONG and his friends on a stroll through SCCC and SCO as their engaging storytellers share fascinating tales of Chinese New Year. Get your tickets here at S$5 per pax.

Spring Bazaar

More than 40 local artisans, including vendors such as Xixipencil, Pastories, Mamabox, will be participating in a spring fair, selling handmade crafts, art pieces, unique fashion collectibles and everyone’s favourite CNY goodies.

There will also be a games area where you can have a hand at old-school games such as congkak, fivestones, pick-up sticks, chapteh and more.

Spanning across SCCC and SCO Concourses, the maker’s market will also feature a Old Chang Kee food truck on Saturday and Sunday, as well as free ice cream for redemption.

The bazaar will run from 12pm to 8pm on all three days. Details here.

Lucky Hunt for Wealth

If you like escape rooms, this is the activity for you.

Put on your thinking cap and go on a quest to uncover the ultimate prize in “Lucky Hunt for Wealth”, a treasure hunt-based game.

Test your teamwork and problem-solving skills with your friends or family by grabbing a booklet for S$8.

Get your tickets here. Each ticket is entitled to one game booklet, and there’s no limit to the number of participants.

“Nian” is coming

Remember the legend of “Nian”?

Hear the tale of the ferocious beast in a choreographed and interactive presentation, accompanied by hidden performers.

Come dressed in red to help ward off “Nian” – attendance is free. Details here.

Diale-cacy Opera Reunion FUN

Gather the family and discover the world of Chinese opera while indulging in traditional snacks from various dialect groups at “Diale-cacy Opera Reunion FUN”.

In a performance that will dazzle all three generations, a whole range of opera will be featured.

From Huangmei opera, Teochew opera, Hainanese opera, Hokkien opera to Cantonese opera, attendees are sure to gain a greater appreciation for the rich culture of Singaporean heritage through this experience.

During the two-hour show, the audience will also be served food like Hakka abacus seed, Teochew soon kueh, Cantonese peanut sesame ball, Hokkien yam cake, and Hainanese shrimp roll.

Tickets are S$12 per pax, and S$100 for a table of 10.

Spring Gathering

Visitors can also look forward to a whole series of (free!) activities and stage performances on Level 7 of SCCC for all ages on Jan. 27 and 28, such as:

Face painting

Chinese calligraphy

Finger painting

Martial arts showcase

Chinese ribbon dance

Mask changing performance

Lantern riddles

Before you leave, don’t forget to take a look at your zodiac forecast of the year!

Find out more details here.

Bloom Up Your Spring workshop

Do you know the cultural significance of flowers in Chinese traditions?

Certain arrangements are actually used to symbolise prosperity and good fortune so you can huat your way into the Dragon year.

At this workshop by SCCC, you can learn how to make such floral arrangements, and as a bonus, take home these handmade decorations to impress your Chinese New Year guests this year.

The workshop is priced at S$18 per pax.

Rhapsodies of Spring

SCO is bringing back one of its flagship Chinese New Year programmes, Rhapsodies of Spring.

The concert promises to capture the spirit of the dragon with pieces like “Dragon” and “Spring Returns SG”, modern classics that will be presented with a new take.

Additionally, musician Kevin Cheng will give a rendition of “Spring by the Seaside” on the sheng, an ancient Chinese wind instrument.

The audience will also be treated to performances by young award-winning percussion ensemble Drum Feng and Taman Jurong CC Juboon Dragon & Lion Dance Troupe.

Hosted by CAPITAL958 DJs, concertgoers are guaranteed an energetic evening.

The show is sold out, but the concert will be on Channel 8 and streamed on SCO’s Facebook and YouTube pages on the first day of Chinese New Year, Feb. 10 at 12pm.

Giveaways

Last but not least, freebies!

SCO and SCCC have prepared a series of exclusive giveaways, while stocks last.

From Jan. 26 to 28, each visitor can redeem free ice cream and a set of limited edition SCCC red packets.

On Jan. 26 only, each visitor can also get their hands on an exclusive BeLONG CNY wall decor.

On Jan. 27, vouchers to redeem a free Old Chang Kee spring roll from the food truck at the bazaar will be given out from 12pm to 12:30pm.

Finally, on Jan. 27 and 28, visitors can redeem an Old Chang Kee curry puff from the food truck at the bazaar if they complete a survey about their visit.

Full details here, or check out SCCC’s Instagram and Facebook pages for more updates.

Top photos by SCCC and SCO.