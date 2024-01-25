Back

Dragon-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay for CNY till Mar. 17, 2024

Gardens ands dragons.

Fasiha Nazren | Elliot Tan | January 25, 2024, 01:17 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Gardens by the Bay’s (GBTB) annual Chinese New Year floral display – Dahlia Dreams – has made a comeback.

Dragon lanterns

To welcome the year of the dragon, GBTB is decked with several dragon-themed displays and latnterns.

According to GBTB's website, the dragon motifs in architecture are believed to ward off negative energies.

Photo from Gardens by the Bay.

Photo from Gardens by the Bay.

At seven metres tall and stretching over 15 meters is the centrepiece of the floral display -- a dragon made out of wood.

Throughout a week, over 30 beneficiaries from Dementia Singapore, comprising individuals with dementia and their caregivers, collaborated to craft 30 floral arrangements which were then incorporated into the dragon to form its “scales”.

Carp lanterns

There are also carps jumping over the dragon gate, a saying which also implies that hard work and preserverance can lead to overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness.

Photo from Gardens by the Bay.

Dahlia Dreams - Legends of the Dragon Gate

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore 018953

When: 9am to 9pm, now till Mar. 17, 2024

How much:

Singapore resident's rate

Adult (13 and above): S$12

Senior Citizen (60 and above): S$8

Child (three to 12): S$8

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Gardens by the Bay.

Motorcyclist, 51, dies after skidding along Tuas South Ave 3

A police blue tent was seen on the grass patch.

January 25, 2024, 12:16 PM

M'sian govt staff TikToks her karaoke sessions in 3-hour Friday lunches, no longer works in govt

She said she got her job through a family connection.

January 25, 2024, 12:07 PM

Youth, 18, falsely accuses 'ungrateful' uni student of sexual harrassment, causes him to lose scholarship 

He pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating by personation and one charge of intentionally distributing intimate images of another person.

January 25, 2024, 12:05 PM

S'porean man, 59, among 5 arrested for allegedly trafficking 1,500kg of drugs in Cambodia

1.51 tonnes of drugs were seized, including 980kg of ketamine and 532kg of methamphetamine, also known as "Ice".

January 25, 2024, 11:55 AM

Tire falls off Delta Boeing 757 plane in U.S. while preparing for takeoff

The tire of the nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill.

January 25, 2024, 11:42 AM

2 North Korean teens, 16, reportedly sentenced to hard labour for being 'seduced' by 'rotten' K-dramas & K-pop

South Korean entertainment is prohibited in the North.

January 25, 2024, 11:22 AM

Marine Parade woman, 71, splashes warm water on neighbour & causes burns, fined S$3,000

Court documents said that the pair's relationship was strained and turned sour.

January 25, 2024, 11:00 AM

Learn to fix clothes, shoes, electrical devices & more at 9 locations around S'pore for free on Jan. 28

Why throw when you can fix it?

January 25, 2024, 10:58 AM

Man, 58, found dead in Ang Mo Kio HDB flat filled with hoarded items

Police officers reportedly spent 3.5 hours before they were able to retrieve his body.

January 24, 2024, 08:38 PM

Fans brave rain for Coldplay's 2nd S'pore concert

Stay safe.

January 24, 2024, 08:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.