Dragon-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay for CNY till Mar. 17, 2024

Gardens by the Bay’s (GBTB) annual Chinese New Year floral display – Dahlia Dreams – has made a comeback.
Dragon lanterns
To welcome the year of the dragon, GBTB is decked with several dragon-themed displays and latnterns.
According to GBTB's website, the dragon motifs in architecture are believed to ward off negative energies.
At seven metres tall and stretching over 15 meters is the centrepiece of the floral display -- a dragon made out of wood.
Throughout a week, over 30 beneficiaries from Dementia Singapore, comprising individuals with dementia and their caregivers, collaborated to craft 30 floral arrangements which were then incorporated into the dragon to form its “scales”.
Carp lanterns
There are also carps jumping over the dragon gate, a saying which also implies that hard work and preserverance can lead to overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness.
Dahlia Dreams - Legends of the Dragon Gate
Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore 018953
When: 9am to 9pm, now till Mar. 17, 2024
How much:
Singapore resident's rate
Adult (13 and above): S$12
Senior Citizen (60 and above): S$8
Child (three to 12): S$8
