Dragon-themed floral display at Gardens by the Bay for CNY till Mar. 17, 2024

Gardens by the Bay’s (GBTB) annual Chinese New Year floral display – Dahlia Dreams – has made a comeback.

Dragon lanterns

To welcome the year of the dragon, GBTB is decked with several dragon-themed displays and latnterns.

According to GBTB's website, the dragon motifs in architecture are believed to ward off negative energies.

At seven metres tall and stretching over 15 meters is the centrepiece of the floral display -- a dragon made out of wood.

Throughout a week, over 30 beneficiaries from Dementia Singapore, comprising individuals with dementia and their caregivers, collaborated to craft 30 floral arrangements which were then incorporated into the dragon to form its “scales”.

Carp lanterns

There are also carps jumping over the dragon gate, a saying which also implies that hard work and preserverance can lead to overcoming obstacles and achieving greatness.

Dahlia Dreams - Legends of the Dragon Gate

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive Singapore 018953

When: 9am to 9pm, now till Mar. 17, 2024

How much:

Singapore resident's rate

Adult (13 and above): S$12

Senior Citizen (60 and above): S$8

Child (three to 12): S$8

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Gardens by the Bay.