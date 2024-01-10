Bukit Batok man charged with murder: Family hosts funeral for woman, 44, who died

The family of the woman who was found dead at a Bukit Batok flat on Jan. 6 morning came forward to claim her body on Jan. 8, two days after the incident occurred.

A 65-year-old man named Quek Eng Hock was charged with the murder of the woman, who was his neighbour, on Jan. 7.

8world reported that a funeral notice listed the victim's age to be 44 years old.

A five-year-old boy was also injured and brought to the hospital.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the boy in question is the victim's son.

A gag order has been issued on the victim's name to protect the child's identity.

It is still unclear what was the motive of the killing.

Woman's family held a funeral for her on Jan. 9

A memorial service was held for the woman on Jan. 9.

When a reporter from Lianhe Zaobao visited the funeral, the older brother of the deceased told the reporter that their younger brother was the first to receive news of their sister's passing, before he conveyed it to the rest of the family.

The brother said the siblings did not talk often, but would gather together during festive periods.

He said the deceased would sometimes share about her marriage, as well as disputes with the suspect, although she did not go into details.

Deceased woman had two children

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the deceased was originally from Malaysia, and had a son and daughter with her husband, whom she eventually divorced.

He added that the children have paid their respects to their mother and are in a stable condition.

In addition, the police will also be reaching out to her former husband to inform him about the matter.

Top screenshot via 8world News/Facebook