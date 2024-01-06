Back

Woman found dead & child injured in Bukit Batok flat, man arrested

The police are investigating the relationship between the three people involved in the incident.

Keyla Supharta | January 06, 2024, 04:03 PM

A woman was found dead at a Bukit Batok flat on Jan. 6 morning, Shin Min Daily News reported. A child was also found injured.

A man was arrested at the Housing Development Board (HDB) flat, which is located at Block 460B Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8:25am at Block 460 Bukit Batok West Avenue 9.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was conveyed to the National University Hospital (NUH).

Police investigating

At about 11:24am, police escorted a man dressed in full white protective gear to a police car, Shin Min added.

Police are investigating the relationship between the three people involved in the incident, according to Shin Min.

A neighbour said they heard the sound of things being broken for some time before the incident happened.

Areas around the Bukit Batok block have been cordoned off by police tape, according to The Straits Times.

This includes the void deck, public walkway, and corridor leading up to the second-floor flat.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News/Facebook

