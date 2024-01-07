Bukit Batok death: Man, 65, charged with murder of neighbour, 43

A 65-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his 43-year-old female neighbour in Bukit Batok.

The man, Quek Eng Hock, was charged while handcuffed to a hospital bed on Jan. 7, 2024, according to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

The incident happened on Jan. 6, at around 8:20am in a unit at Block 460B, Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, the court heard.

The deceased is a 43-year-old woman.

A five-year-old boy was also injured and brought to the hospital.

Accused did not respond when charges read out

Quek appeared in court through video-link.

He was handcuffed to the hospital bed and lying on it while charges were read out to him in Chinese.

Quek did not open his eyes or respond during the process, Shin Min reported.

The judge granted the prosecution's request to remand him for three weeks for medical examination.

The judge also issued a gag order on the victim's identity.

If convicted of murder, Quek faces the death penalty.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News.