915 animal cruelty & welfare cases investigated by SPCA S'pore in 2023, highest in 11 years

The SPCA said the scale of suffering is "immense".

Matthias Ang | January 31, 2024, 06:14 PM

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) investigated 915 cases of animal cruelty and welfare issues in 2023 —  the highest in 11 years.

In its report published on social media, the SPCA added that the figure also represented a "staggering" 79 per cent increase in the number of cases from 2022.

357 cases of animal abuse, 558 cases of welfare negligence

The association added that the cases it received can be broadly classified into two categories.

The first category is abuse and cruelty, which entails the intentional infliction of pain, harm or suffering, or causing the death of an animal.

357 cases (39.1 per cent) fell under this category.

The remaining 558 cases (60.9 per cent) are classified as welfare and neglect cases, involving failure to provide basic needs for an animal, thereby leading to poor living conditions and its suffering.

SPCA added that 372 cases, over two-thirds of the welfare and neglect cases investigated, were also related to dissatisfactory living conditions for pets.

SPCA: "Scale of suffering is immense"

Abuse cases involved youths and pet businesses

According to SPCA, there were six cases of cruelty which involved youths.

Another 31 cases involved pet businesses.

SPCA cited the pony rides at a Geylang Serai bazaar in March 2023 as one such case that raised welfare concerns, as the ponies were being kept in hot and crowded conditions.

Another case SPCA cited involved a trainer from a MacPherson Rd dog training facility, K9 Connection, repeatedly hitting and threatening a dog.

The director of the facility, Matthew Ng Zhaohui, aged 39, was charged with animal cruelty in November 2023.

Source: Photo via SPCA/Facebook

30 cases of hoarding involving 480 animals

SPCA also highlighted 30 cases of hoarding that occurred in 2023, involving about 480 animals.

The association added that if one is unable to care for their pets, they should seek help immediately.

Source: Photo via SPCA Facebook

137 cases of abandonment involving 285 animals

There were also 137 cases of abandonment involving 285 animals, representing a two-fold increase in such cases from 2022.

This included a case of a 14-year-old Japanese Spitz which was found abandoned at a carpark and needed to have all of its teeth removed because of its deteriorating dental health.

The dog was also suffering from a severe ear infection.

Source: Photo via SPCA Facebook

In addition, half of the abandonment cases involved small animals such as hamsters and rabbits.

One such case was the abandonment of 17 guinea pigs in two thermal food delivery bags by the side of a road along 67 Sungei Tengah Road.

SPCA added, "They would not have survived if we did not rescue them in time".

Source: Photo via SPCA Facebook

Four to six weekly cases of animals falling from windows or balconies

The association also highlighted that it received and average of between four to six reports weekly pertaining to animals falling from windows or balconies due to a lack of safety measures such as gates and meshes.

The SPCA coined such cases as "High Rise Syndrome" and added that these incidents are preventable.

Source: Photo via SPCA/Facebook

These are only the cases which have been reported

The SPCA concluded its post by noting that these were only the cases that it knew about.

"How many more are suffering in silence?" the association asked rhetorically.

It also called on the public to raise their voices against animal cruelty, adding that while it does not have the authority to enforce laws, prosecute offenders, or remove animals from their guardians, it is reliant on credible witnesses and evidence to provide investigative support.

"We cannot do this alone. Be a voice for the voiceless. Stand with us in the fight against animal cruelty," SPCA said.

Members of the public who know of any cases of animal abuse or neglect can report it to the SPCA hotline at 62875355 ext 9, or online at www.spca.org.sg/report.

Source: Photo via SPCA/Facebook

