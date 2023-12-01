Back

Russell Lee drops latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Nov. 30, 2023

Just in time for Christmas.

Julia Yee | December 01, 2023, 01:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Russell Lee, author of True Singapore Ghost Stories (TSGS), has brought back the stuff of your childhood nightmares with his latest book.

The elusive writer penned the announcement on his social media accounts on Nov. 30, 2023, saying that the series' 27th novel can be found in "all good bookstores".

Image via Russell Lee's Facebook

He called it "the most important TSGS book [he has] done in almost 35 years".

Book 27 of TSGS costs just S$9.90 — a price set since 1989 and unaltered by the scary tides of inflation.

It comes almost three years after book 26 was released on Dec. 24, 2020.

For the unacquainted, TSGS is a local series that crowdsources supposedly true paranormal encounters and retells them in the form of short anthologies.

The new release features a special section called "Wokeism, The New Cult", which investigates the "tsunami of evil" said to be taking over many Western liberal democracies and setting its eyes on Asian societies.

Other titles within include "Pontianak of Changi Point", "The Spirits of Bugis Street", and "Angel of Change Alley".

Who is Russell Lee?

Top images via Russell Lee's Instagram

M’sian finds RM400 million (S$114.3 million) wrongly credited to Maybank account

Suddenly a millionaire.

December 01, 2023, 01:12 PM

Girl, 15, stabs grandfather, 84, to death in Bukit Batok flat before taking her own life: Coroner

Police have yet to determine the motives behind the killing.

December 01, 2023, 12:33 PM

River Valley High homicide: Parents of deceased boy wants him named for people to remember him

His name is Ethan Hun Zhe Kai.

December 01, 2023, 11:40 AM

Teen, 18, pleads guilty to homicide of River Valley High schoolmate

The prosecution is asking for an imprisonment term of 12 to 16 years.

December 01, 2023, 11:12 AM

Gate sign warns M'sian about 'fierce dogs' but doggo greets her with gentle pats & licks instead

Plot twist.

December 01, 2023, 10:44 AM

Digital lock business closes as owner can’t afford showroom's S$260,000 charge

The authorities said the owner had been operating the showroom illegally despite not being granted approval.

December 01, 2023, 09:03 AM

US & Chinese leaders pay tribute to Henry Kissinger's passing

Reactions to his death were mixed.

December 01, 2023, 07:39 AM

BTO waiting times back to pre-pandemic levels: Desmond Lee

Close to 70 per cent of the flats launched in 2023 have waiting times of four years or less.

December 01, 2023, 03:20 AM

Jollibee moves out of 6th floor of Lucky Plaza after 10 years

Where it all beegan.

December 01, 2023, 02:45 AM

2 self-radicalised S'poreans, aged 51 & 60, released from ISA detention for showing good progress

The younger man was asked to join an overseas pro-ISIS group.

December 01, 2023, 01:24 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.