Russell Lee drops latest book in True Singapore Ghost Stories series on Nov. 30, 2023

Russell Lee, author of True Singapore Ghost Stories (TSGS), has brought back the stuff of your childhood nightmares with his latest book.

The elusive writer penned the announcement on his social media accounts on Nov. 30, 2023, saying that the series' 27th novel can be found in "all good bookstores".

He called it "the most important TSGS book [he has] done in almost 35 years".

Book 27 of TSGS costs just S$9.90 — a price set since 1989 and unaltered by the scary tides of inflation.

It comes almost three years after book 26 was released on Dec. 24, 2020.

For the unacquainted, TSGS is a local series that crowdsources supposedly true paranormal encounters and retells them in the form of short anthologies.

The new release features a special section called "Wokeism, The New Cult", which investigates the "tsunami of evil" said to be taking over many Western liberal democracies and setting its eyes on Asian societies.

Other titles within include "Pontianak of Changi Point", "The Spirits of Bugis Street", and "Angel of Change Alley".

Who is Russell Lee?

