Person, 47, seen in video prying open MRT train doors, charged with public nuisance

In photos circulated online, a person could be seen lying on the ground at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

Belmont Lay | December 08, 2023, 03:50 PM

A 47-year-old individual, who was apparently the person seen on video prying open the doors of a moving MRT train, has been charged with two counts of being a public nuisance and one count of assault, CNA and The Strait Times reported.

Vanessa Wang Zi Qi is accused of causing "common annoyance" to commuters on a train at Braddell MRT Station on Nov. 27 by pulling open the train doors.

Wang is also accused of doing something similar two days later on Nov. 29, by shouting and pulling open train doors at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

Wang allegedly kicked a man at Ang Mo Kio station that same day.

Wang has been ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination and will return to court on Dec. 21.

Court documents identified Wang as male.

Before this court appearance, Wang identified as a woman in an interview with Shin Min Daily News.

Transport operator SMRT said previously that it was assisting the police with investigations over the Nov. 29 incident, and that it acknowledged there are "several videos circulating on social media showing the same commuter attempting to pry open a train door".

In photos circulated online, a person could be seen lying on the ground at Ang Mo Kio MRT station, while two station staff were speaking to three officers from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom).

A public nuisance conviction is punishable with a jail term of up to three months, and a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

The penalties for voluntarily causing hurt are a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

