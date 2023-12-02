Commuter in dress tried to force open door of moving MRT train, police investigating

A person, who was wearing a black tank top and a pink dress, tried to force open an MRT train door while the train was about to move off on Nov. 29 afternoon at about 1pm.

The commuter's actions were caught on video by an onlooker, and the footage was subsequently shared to Facebook group 2017不吐不快.

According to the video and its caption, the incident appeared to have taken place while the train was travelling to Yio Chu Kang MRT station along the North-South line.

Details of the video

According to the clip, the person attempted to open the train door via the left panel.

After failing to move it, an attempt was made to pry open the right panel.

The door was opened slightly.

Other passengers could be heard off-camera yelling at the commuter to stop.

However, the commuter only stopped after a man walked up and said, "Wait for the next stop".

In a photo attached at the end of the video, a person could be seen lying on the station ground while two station staff were speaking to three officers from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom).

According to the caption, the commuter was lying down at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

SMRT statement

In response to Mothership's queries, SMRT trains president Lam Sheau Kai confirmed the incident and said its station staff were alerted on Wednesday at around 1pm.

The station staff were "alerted to a male commuter who was in a dress deliberately trying to force open the train door while a train was about to move off".

However, when the station staff entered the train to investigate, the commuter was "uncooperative" and even turned "aggressive", the statement read.

When the station staff advised the man to leave the train so that other commuters could continue their journeys, the man resisted.

According to Lam, the man's action "endangers the safety" of himself as well as others on the train, and SMRT takes "a very serious view" of such behaviour.

As a result, TransCom was activated.

"We are assisting the police in their investigations," added Lam.

