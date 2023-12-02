Back

Commuter in dress tried to force open door of moving MRT train, police investigating

When station staff entered the train to investigate, the commuter was "uncooperative" and even turned "aggressive", said SMRT.

Winnie Li | December 02, 2023, 06:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A person, who was wearing a black tank top and a pink dress, tried to force open an MRT train door while the train was about to move off on Nov. 29 afternoon at about 1pm.

The commuter's actions were caught on video by an onlooker, and the footage was subsequently shared to Facebook group 2017不吐不快.

According to the video and its caption, the incident appeared to have taken place while the train was travelling to Yio Chu Kang MRT station along the North-South line.

Details of the video

According to the clip, the person attempted to open the train door via the left panel.

After failing to move it, an attempt was made to pry open the right panel.

The door was opened slightly.

Other passengers could be heard off-camera yelling at the commuter to stop.

However, the commuter only stopped after a man walked up and said, "Wait for the next stop".

In a photo attached at the end of the video, a person could be seen lying on the station ground while two station staff were speaking to three officers from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom).

Screenshot via Raven Qiu/Facebook

According to the caption, the commuter was lying down at Ang Mo Kio MRT station.

SMRT statement

In response to Mothership's queries, SMRT trains president Lam Sheau Kai confirmed the incident and said its station staff were alerted on Wednesday at around 1pm.

The station staff were "alerted to a male commuter who was in a dress deliberately trying to force open the train door while a train was about to move off".

However, when the station staff entered the train to investigate, the commuter was "uncooperative" and even turned "aggressive", the statement read.

When the station staff advised the man to leave the train so that other commuters could continue their journeys, the man resisted.

According to Lam, the man's action "endangers the safety" of himself as well as others on the train, and SMRT takes "a very serious view" of such behaviour.

As a result, TransCom was activated.

"We are assisting the police in their investigations," added Lam.

Top images via Raven Qiu/Facebook

AVS proposal to allow 2 cats per HDB flat

34-year ban likely to be reversed.

December 02, 2023, 07:11 PM

M'sian woman allegedly sold skin cream containing listed poisons, 4-month-old boy in S'pore hospitalised

She is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 4, 2024.

December 02, 2023, 06:06 PM

OCBC sues Su Baolin for more than S$19.7 million: S'pore's largest money laundering case

The bank has also filed a court order to seize his S$39.33 million Sentosa Cove villa.

December 02, 2023, 05:51 PM

Men use harnesses & ropes to save cat stuck inside Bedok Reservoir drain

A passerby claimed the cat was in the drain for a few days.

December 02, 2023, 05:38 PM

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee to open flagship outlet at ArtScience Museum on Dec. 6, 2023

Finally.

December 02, 2023, 04:04 PM

Covid-19 cases in S’pore double to 22,094 during Nov. 19-25 week

Average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations and ICU cases have remained stable.

December 02, 2023, 03:26 PM

S'pore man, who sued woman for S$3 million after being friend-zoned, charged for cheating in unrelated case

The man allegedly engaged with a courier to deliver a sealed fake Macbook Pro with a legitimate serial number to the victim who paid S$2,650.

December 02, 2023, 02:50 PM

Tangs Market business unaffected after rat fell & landed on food tray: Vendor

The food court reopened on Dec. 1 after a 3-day cleaning and sanitisation exercise.

December 02, 2023, 02:38 PM

S'pore invited to participate in 2024 G20 in Brazil

Singapore is not a member of the G20, but has been invited to participate in 12 of the past 13 years.

December 02, 2023, 02:19 PM

Fan Bingbing wants to visit S'pore Flyer, says she's a homebody who only loves acting & taking care of her skin

Queen.

December 02, 2023, 01:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.