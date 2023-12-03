Commuter in sports bra & pink skirt seen trying to force open door of MRT train again

Yet another video has emerged of a person mishandling an MRT train door.

This newest video was posted on TikTok on Dec. 3, and showed an individual trying to stop the train's door from closing while it is stopped at a station.

In a statement, provided on Dec. 2 after a separate video showed a similar incident, SMRT acknowledged that several videos were circulating of the same commuter attempting to pry open a train door.

The person in the first video was dressed in the same colours — a black top and a pink skirt.

Repeat offender

In this latest video, the individual clad in a black sports bra, a neon pink skirt and carrying a pink handbag, tried prying the MRT doors apart whilst they was trying to close.

Prior to the incident, another commuter can be seen in the video looking perturbed after glancing at the individual before and getting up to sit elsewhere.

When the MRT train doors started closing, the individual swung to the left and used their body weight to force the left door from closing.

Once the door was stopped from closing, they relaxed their grip, and dropped what appeared to be a plush toy.

In the previous incident, they attempted to open the train door via the left panel.

After failing to move it, the individual tried to pry open the right panel instead.

Other passengers could be heard off-camera yelling at the commuter to stop.

However, the commuter yielded after a man walked up and said, "Wait for the next stop".

In a photo attached at the end of the video, they could be seen lying on the station ground while two station staff were speaking to three officers from the Public Transport Security Command (TransCom).

SMRT statement

In response to Mothership's queries, SMRT trains president Lam Sheau Kai said: "There are several videos circulating on social media showing the same commuter attempting to pry open a train door. This action endangers the safety of the commuter as well as others on the train".

"We take a very serious view of such behaviours and TransCom was activated and arrived on site. We are assisting the police in their investigations," he added.

