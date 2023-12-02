JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee to open flagship outlet at ArtScience Museum on Dec. 6, 2023

JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee will open its flagship outlet at the lobby of ArtScience Museum on Dec. 6, 2023.

The public can visit the cafe from 4pm to 7pm next Wednesday, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced in a media release.

From Dec. 7, the cafe will operate daily from 10am to 7pm, in line with ArtScience Museum's operating hours.

Initially a pop-up at MBS

According to MBS, the launch of the flagship cafe marks a "milestone" for Miracle Coffee, which was established by Lin six years ago in Taiwan.

In September 2022, the artisanal coffee concept was launched in Singapore as a pop-up concept, acting as a "prelude" to the opening of its flagship outlet in the country.

Initially, the pop-up was slated to run for only 90 days, from Sep. 30 to Dec. 29, 2022, at ArtScience Museum's outdoor Rain Oculus.

However, by the end of 2022, MBS announced that the cafe would be extending its presence "through to 2023" due to popular demand.

What to expect

Visitors to Miracle Coffee's upcoming flagship cafe can look forward to an "all-new" food menu featuring locally-inspired sandwiches and salads, said MBS.

There will also be pastries, including croissants, danishes, and cakes, created in collaboration with MBS' executive pastry chef.

In terms of store design, the cafe will feature a sleek counter with "clean lines", surrounded by Scandinavian furniture, added MBS.

There will also be a "parametric cloud installation" above the counter.

Raising funds for charity from Dec. 6 to 10

Miracle Coffee will also collaborate with three local coffeemakers, Equate, Glyph, and Homeground, to create four limited-time special brews to raise funds for the Metta Welfare Association.

Founded in 1992, the Metta Welfare Association dedicates itself to delivering social service programmes for individuals and families by collaborating with donors, partners, vendors, and community organisations, according to its website.

Sales from the special brews between Dec. 6 and 10 will go to the charity.

MBS will further match dollar-for-dollar the amount of money raised.

Launch of "The Miracle Lab"

The four coffee brands will also be discussing various coffee-related topics, including roasting techniques, brewing methods, and sustainability practices, at the first edition of "The Miracle Lab" on Dec. 6.

According to MBS, "The Miracle Lab" is a sharing platform for coffee enthusiasts to connect over conversations around coffee and innovation.

While the first iteration is a private event, members of the public can tune in virtually on Instagram Live at JJ Lin's and Miracle Coffee's Instagram pages on Dec. 6 at 1pm.

Top images via Winnie Li/Mothership & Marina Bay Sands