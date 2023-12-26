S'porean man spots Marina Bay Sands-esque tri-tower in Abu Dhabi

A Singaporean man stumbled upon a little slice of home in Abu Dhabi — a building with an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Same same but different

The man @fabianskates posted a video of the "Gate Towers" building on TikTok and referred to it as a "random MBS copy in Abu Dhabi" in his caption.

Like the Singapore landmark, Gate Towers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates has a boat-like structure at the top connected to its three towers.

However, unlike MBS, which is an integrated resort, Gate Towers is a residential development.

The Gate Towers, located in the Shams Abu Dhabi project on Al Reem Island, is marketed as a luxury residence.

It has 3,533 residential units ranging from studio, one-, two- and three-bed apartments to townhouses and penthouses.

The annual rent ranges from AED45,000 (S$16,205) for a studio apartment to AED550,000 (S$198,084) for a five-bedroom penthouse apartment.

The Gate Towers, which stands at 238m, or 781ft, is taller than Marina Bay Sands, which is 206.9m, or 679ft, tall.

The Abu Dhabi structure has 66 storeys, while the Singapore one has 57.

Unlike MBS, the structure at the top of Gate Towers is not open-aired.

It is a skybridge that houses 21 two-storey penthouse apartments, each fitted with an indoor swimming pool.

MBS in other countries

Many of the commenters on the @fabianskates' TikTok video said they were able to see a resemblance between Gate Towers and MBS.

The video appeared to invoke some patriotism, with many commenting that they preferred Singapore's Marina Bay Sands over the UAE's Gate Towers.

Some individuals remarked that the the coincidence in appearance was more good than bad as "imitation is the highest form of flattery".

A handful of individuals also pointed out MBS lookalikes in other countries.

This includes Sky Suites @ KLCC in neighbouring Malaysia and Raffles City Chongqing in China.

Also worth mentioning is the miniature replica of Marina Bay Sands in Bali, Indonesia.

Rather than comparing MBS to buildings in other countries, an individual asked: "So any three towers with a bridge on top is copying MBS?"

Well, we will leave you to decide.

Top image from @fabianskates/TikTok