Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints during Christmas & New Year's Day long weekends: ICA

Very heavy traffic is expected at both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over the upcoming two long weekends till the end of 2023, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Dec. 19.

The long holidays are due to Christmas and New Year’s Day public holidays falling on two consecutive Mondays.

Expect 3-hour wait

Recently, traffic flow on the crossings has increased, exceeding pre-Covid-19 levels.

From Dec. 15 to 17, more than 1.3 million travellers passed through the two land checkpoints, ICA said.

Close to 435,000 travellers used the crossings daily during this period.

Travellers are advised to include additional waiting time for immigration clearance during the two long weekends.

Those who depart Singapore by car may have to wait up to three hours before clearing immigration, ICA added.

Given the situation in the Middle East, ICA said it has stepped up security measures at the checkpoints.

In addition, travellers are advised to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.

Things to note before departure

Motorists are also advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway and Ayer Rajah Expressway.

They can also get updates through ICA’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, as well as local radio broadcasts on One 91.3, Kiss92, Hao 96.3, and UFM 100.3.

Those in queue at the land checkpoints should refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists, ICA said.

Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue, ICA added.

Recently on Dec. 15, a Chevrolet car caught in a jam on the Causeway was hit by a truck after the driver tried to cut into the bus and lorry lane.

Two months ago on Oct. 15, ICA said it turned away four cars from Tuas Checkpoint due to them cutting the queue when entering Singapore.

