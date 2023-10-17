Back

4 Porsche cars cut queue at Tuas Second Link to enter S'pore, later made to U-turn to JB

The four Singapore-registered cars managed to squeeze into the queue.

Martino Tan | October 17, 2023, 06:46 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Four Singapore-registered Porsche luxury sports cars were seen cutting queue at the Tuas Second Link to return to the republic on Sunday, Oct. 15, at about 2:30pm.

However, the four vehicles were then seen driving back towards Johor again some time later, leading many who viewed the footage to believe motorists of the supercars were made to turn back to rejoin the queue due to their queue-cutting antics.

A video of the incident was shared to the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook page.

The antics of the four Porsche sports cars — two blue, one grey and one white — were caught on the dashcam footage of a fellow vehicle along the land crossing that afternoon.

What video showed

The Tuas Second Link is a dual three-lane bridge. Initially, the grey Porsche was the first to cross the double white line from the left-most bus lane to the second left-most car lane.

Simultaneously, a blue Porsche was seen pulling up beside the grey Porsche, which then held up traffic to allow the blue Porsche to overtake it.

via

The two Porsche cars already in the car lane then held up traffic by not forming up directly behind the vehicle in front of them.

Instead, they allowed the vehicles in front of them to move forward to create enough space for the other two Porsche cars — a blue and a white one — to overtake.

With this move, all four Porsche cars were queuing in a row to enter Singapore.

via

Porsche cars seen turning back to Johor

According to the same video, the four Porsche cars were then seen travelling in the opposite direction a short while later, having made a U-turn along the Tuas Second Link and going towards the direction of Malaysia.

via

via

The video's caption claimed the Porsche cars were "made to U-turn".

Responses

The responses to the video unanimously praised the immigration authorities for righting a wrong and making queue-cutters rejoin the queue to enter Singapore.

Many also said such a measure would help deter potential queue-cutters.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV

2 Swedish football fans in Belgium killed by gunman, Euro 2024 qualifier match suspended

The gunman is still on the run at time of writing.

October 17, 2023, 01:12 PM

Gutzy Asia, S'pore Eye & TOC issued POFMA correction for false claims about nationality of woman outside Yishun flat

The deceased was a Singaporean, stated the Ministry of Manpower.

October 17, 2023, 12:58 PM

Grab buying Trans-cab may raise barriers for rival ride-hailing platforms: S'pore competition watchdog

Grab said it is committed to ensuring the acquisition benefits commuters.

October 17, 2023, 12:12 PM

Raffles’ banded langurs' population in S'pore expected to double over next 15 years: Study

The rare primates were thought to be on the road to extinction in the 1990s.

October 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

Got7's Mark Tuan at ION Orchard on Oct. 21 for YSL Beauty event

Town might be extra crowded this Saturday.

October 17, 2023, 11:03 AM

IKEA Alexandra has 'photobooth' with prints from S$0.50

Fun.

October 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

Yacht, on sale for more than S$21.2 million, linked to 2 accused in S$2.8 billion money laundering case

Luxury on water.

October 16, 2023, 08:45 PM

Biden calls for humanitarian aid into Gaza & path to Palestine state, but emphasises Hamas needs to be eliminated

Negotiations are ongoing for aid to enter Gaza.

October 16, 2023, 08:17 PM

Our mission is to make S'pore last a very long time, as compared to S'pore, Michigan: Lawrence Wong

Wong also said that Singapore is neither pro-China nor pro-America, but pro-Singapore.

October 16, 2023, 07:42 PM

Japanese monk, 44, started making pop music to escape Buddhism, now holds concerts in S'pore & worldwide

Who says Buddhism must be boring?

October 16, 2023, 07:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.