4 Porsche cars cut queue at Tuas Second Link to enter S'pore, later made to U-turn to JB

Four Singapore-registered Porsche luxury sports cars were seen cutting queue at the Tuas Second Link to return to the republic on Sunday, Oct. 15, at about 2:30pm.

However, the four vehicles were then seen driving back towards Johor again some time later, leading many who viewed the footage to believe motorists of the supercars were made to turn back to rejoin the queue due to their queue-cutting antics.

A video of the incident was shared to the SG Road Vigilante - SGRV Facebook page.

The antics of the four Porsche sports cars — two blue, one grey and one white — were caught on the dashcam footage of a fellow vehicle along the land crossing that afternoon.

What video showed

The Tuas Second Link is a dual three-lane bridge. Initially, the grey Porsche was the first to cross the double white line from the left-most bus lane to the second left-most car lane.

Simultaneously, a blue Porsche was seen pulling up beside the grey Porsche, which then held up traffic to allow the blue Porsche to overtake it.

The two Porsche cars already in the car lane then held up traffic by not forming up directly behind the vehicle in front of them.

Instead, they allowed the vehicles in front of them to move forward to create enough space for the other two Porsche cars — a blue and a white one — to overtake.

With this move, all four Porsche cars were queuing in a row to enter Singapore.

Porsche cars seen turning back to Johor

According to the same video, the four Porsche cars were then seen travelling in the opposite direction a short while later, having made a U-turn along the Tuas Second Link and going towards the direction of Malaysia.

The video's caption claimed the Porsche cars were "made to U-turn".

Responses

The responses to the video unanimously praised the immigration authorities for righting a wrong and making queue-cutters rejoin the queue to enter Singapore.

Many also said such a measure would help deter potential queue-cutters.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV