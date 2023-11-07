Back

NParks considered relocating crocodile basking at East Coast but Sungei Buloh already full

Tan emphasised that the decision to euthanise the crocodile was not taken lightly.

Hannah Martens | November 07, 2023, 12:50 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

National Parks Board (NParks) considered relocating the crocodile spotted basking near Marina East Park on Oct. 10, 2023, to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but the reserve is already at full capacity — with about 20 crocodiles.

The crocodile was subsequently "humanely put down to safeguard public safety".

Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of National Development, Tan Kiat How, disclosed the information during Parliament on Nov. 7, 2023, in response to Member of Parliament Nadia Ahmad Samdin's question about the crocodile.

She asked if there is a framework to decide the appropriate strategy for urban wildlife management and what factors determine the approach for different species.

Public safety is a major consideration

On the morning of Oct. 10, a crocodile was spotted basking near Marina East Park.

The crocodile sighted was a large, adult estuarine crocodile, measuring around three metres long. It was spotted around 2km away from East Coast Park, which is about a 10-minute swim for the crocodile.

Tan explained that public safety is a major consideration as crocodiles are "apex predators and stealthy opportunistic feeders".

He pointed out that crocodiles have attacked both children and adults in other countries.

For Singapore, Tan said NParks will assess if there is an immediate threat to public safety. For example, if the crocodiles are sighted at a recreational destination, NParks will trap the crocodile and try to relocate or rehome it.

Tan added that estuarine crocodiles have "strong homing instincts" and might return to the location of capture.

Crocodile assessed to be unsuitable for Zoo

Mandai Wildlife Group (MWG) determined that it would not be able to rehome the crocodile, said Tan.

MWG considered multiple factors in zoo population and planning, which include whether the outcome of the move will favour the animal in terms of quality of life and welfare, as well as possible negative effects on the zoo's institutional population planning.

"In this case, MWG determined that it will not be able to rehome the crocodile in a way that met this criteria."

Euthanasia done with accordance to international standards

"If there are no suitable options for relocation and rehoming, the crocodile will be humanely put down. This approach is aligned with that take in many other jurisdictions that have crocodiles or alligators," Tan said.

Tan emphasised that the decision to euthanise the crocodile was not taken lightly. There was no feasible option for relocation or rehoming, so NParks had to euthanise the crocodile in the interest of "public safety".

He pointed out that if the crocodile decided to return to Marina East Park, it might venture to East Coast Park or another area with high human activity along our coastline.

"The euthanasia was done by a veterinarian in accordance with international standards," he said.

Measures put in place to mitigate risk to public safety

NParks have added measures in place to protect the public from Singapore's wild crocodile population, Tan said.

At Sungei Buloh, fences were installed to prevent crocodiles from getting onto footpaths. In addition, NParks installed signs to alert visitors to the presence of crocodiles and advise them to remain calm and back away if they encounter a crocodile.

NParks also conducts regular population surveys of the reserves' crocodiles and explores the use of technology to track their movements.

"NParks will continue to monitor and carefully manage the populations of local wildlife species to safeguard public health and safety," Tan said, adding that NParks will also deepen its collaborations with partners to promote safe and responsible human-wildlife encounters in Singapore.

Related stories

Top photos via CK Lee and MCI/YouTube

Statements & Parliament debates: Everything about S'pore's stance on the Israel-Hamas war

Vikram Nair reminds Singaporeans to safeguard the racial and religious harmony that has been built over the course of many years.

November 07, 2023, 12:00 PM

Very heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over Nov. 9-14 Deepavali long weekend: ICA

Congestion ahead.

November 07, 2023, 11:31 AM

China Vice President Han Zheng to make 1st official visit as VP to S'pore, will meet Pres. Tharman & PM Lee

Both countries are meeting to affirm their "longstanding and substantive" bilateral relationship.

November 07, 2023, 10:44 AM

S'pore Sports School student death: Expert panel, school & MCCY to review school's safety protocols

The review will work on improving the school's existing safety protocols and policies.

November 07, 2023, 07:52 AM

M'sia diner asks hawker for no bean sprouts in noodles, finds & counts 92 of them

Quite a lot of bean sprouts, value for money.

November 07, 2023, 02:21 AM

S'pore among 7 countries supporting global collaboration to prevent & disrupt financial activities linked to illegal wildlife trade

The "world-first" statement was announced by Prince William.

November 07, 2023, 02:12 AM

WP agrees with PAP to label Hamas' attacks as 'acts of terror' after debate

Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh said that the atrocities committed against innocent civilians by Hamas militants cannot be supported.

November 06, 2023, 11:17 PM

Collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel unjustified despite Hamas' brutal attacks: Lawrence Wong

Wong added that Singapore's good relations with both the Israelis and Palestinians do not mean supporting them in everything.

November 06, 2023, 10:30 PM

17 buildings in S'pore light up green on Nov. 6 for Earthshot Prize, including MBS & S'pore Sports Hub

Pretty.

November 06, 2023, 08:58 PM

120 S'poreans left Israel & Palestinian territories since start of fighting, with some 40 remaining

Maliki Osman is also traveling to Egypt tonight to facilitate the delivery of aid gathered in Singapore.

November 06, 2023, 07:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.