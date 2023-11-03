MOM sends advisory on 'Israel-Hamas conflict' to foreigners working & living in S'pore

Singapore's Ministry of Manpower issued an advisory on Nov. 2 to foreigners living and working in Singapore, regarding the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and conduct related to the conflict.

Social media

The advisory was posted on the MoM Facebook page.

It was also sent out on MoM's Telegram channel.

A work pass holder that Mothership spoke to also said that MoM had sent a notification via the SGWorkPass app, requesting that app users read the advisory.

The advisory comes with a note speaking about how the Israel-Hamas war has claimed innocent lives and evoked global emotions, as well as heightening tensions.

Urging readers to remain calm, it also says that readers should "not let these external events affect the racial and religious harmony and peace in Singapore".

It also reminds foreigners working or living in Singapore that they "should not use Singapore as a platform to further their political causes", and reminded everyone to engage in "responsible and respectful discussions on this sensitive topic".

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach against any acts of extremism, violence or terrorism. Any individual who engages in such acts will be dealt with swiftly in accordance to the law."

Seven points

The image that went with the post quoted Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam as saying:

"We (Singapore) need to be clear about our stance - we condemn all acts of terrorism and wanton violence... We act against anyone who promotes or espouses extremism and violence."

It also had seven points of advice to the "foreign workforce in Singapore":

Singapore had "zero tolerance" for any forms of extremism, violence, and terrorism, and would severely deal with anyone engaging in such acts.

Not to "support or import foreign politics" into Singapore, including the public display of banners, flags, or posters, or similar materials.

Not to "write, post, or share" any information, in person or online, that "may may stir up emotions that result in violence or cause hatred among different races or religions."

If one wished to make donations to help victims of the conflict, one should use official channels, such as the Singapore Red Cross Society, or the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, in order to ensure donations are used for genuine purposes.

Not to send money or support to any terrorist group, which was an offense under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act, warning that if convicted, one could be jailed and/or fined.

It also urged for readers of the post to stay vigilant, and to promptly report suspicious activities or persons who "may display signs of radicalisation to the police.

Top image screenshot from video by Ministry of Manpower Singapore/ Unsplash