Jacinda Ardern, Donnie Yen & Robert Irwin at Earthshot Prize green carpet

The third instalment of The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony began as a star-studded line-up of guests were welcomed on a green carpet in Singapore on Nov. 7.

Taking place at the Theatre at Mediacorp, five out of 15 finalists will emerge as winners for the grand prize of £1 million (S$1.67 million) each.

The funds will allow for the the scaling up of the winner's solution to various environmental challenges.

Prince William attends ceremony

Prince William arrived in Singapore on Nov. 5 to attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Prior to the evening's ceremony, the prince met PM Lee at the Istana, tried dragon boating and attended a summit that aims at tackling the illegal wildlife trade.

Who's who and what's what

Here are the other notable figures who made an appearance on the green carpet.

Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan arrived at the green carpet smiling and in a tuxedo.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu was also sighted at the green carpet.

Jacinda Ardern

The former Prime Minister of New Zealand was also all smiles on the green carpet.

Jacinda Ardern joined the Board of Trustees at The Earthshot Prize in April 2023.

Donnie Yen and Cissy Wang

Hong Kong actor Donnie Yen, known for his role as "Ip Man" in the movie series of the same name, is attending the prize ceremony as an awards presenter.

He arrived at the green carpet alongside his wife, Cissy Wang.

Robert Irwin

Robert Irwin, conservationist and son of the late Steven Irwin, will also be presenting one of the five awards of the evening.

Cate Blanchett and Hannah Jones

Australian actress Cate Blanchett, who acted in Hollywood blockbusters such as "The Lord of the Rings" and "Ocean's 8", is an Earthshot Prize Council member.

Earthshot's council picks the winners each year.

The actress strutted down the green carpet in a shimmering gold outfit, walking beside Hannah Jones, Earthshot's CEO.

Bastille

British pop band Bastille, who created hit songs "Pompeii" and "Happier", will treat guests at the awards to a live performance.

They will share the stage with the Voices of Singapore choir.

Hannah Waddingham and Sterling K. Brown

Hosts for the evening, British actress Hannah Waddingham and American actor Sterling K. Brown, arrived together with a poppy on their outfits.

Jean Danker

Class 95's Jean Danker was seen in green on the green carpet.

Lana Condor

Lana Condor, who starred in Netflix series 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before", is at the ceremony to hand out an Earthshot award.

Christiana Figueres

Christiana Figueres is a Costa Rican diplomat who currently chairs The Earthshot Prize Board of Trustees

She was Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) from 2010 to 2016.

American pop rock band OneRepublic were also seen on the green carpet and are expected to perform at the ceremony.

South African actress Nomzama Mbatha was spotted on the green carpet as well.

Sir David Attenborough, an Earthshot Prize Council member, will be making a special video appearance during the awards.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize was launched by Prince William in 2020 to "search for and scale the most innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges".

Each year until 2030, five winners will be selected and awarded £1 million (S$1.67 million) each to scale up their projects.

This year's Earthshot prize is its third instalment.

In 2021, the inaugural Earthshot Prize was held in London.

In 2022, the awards ceremony took place in Boston in the U.S..

The Earthshot Prize has five goals which it calls "Earthshots": protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world, and fix our climate.

Every year, it selects one winner working towards each of these goals.

Entries into the Earthshot competition is nominated by a global network of 'Nominators'.

These Nominators make their nominations based on a 'Roadmap' which lays out the criteria that The Earthshot Prize looks for in potential winners of the prize.

Out of the pool of nominations, three nominees are subsequently selected as finalists for each "Earthshot".

The winners are then announced at an awards ceremony.

Top image by Ashley Tan, Audrey Lee