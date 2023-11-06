Back

PM Lee meets Prince William at Istana

Prince William will be here from Nov. 5 to 8 for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

Brenda Khoo | November 06, 2023, 04:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Prince William at the Istana on Nov. 6.

Prince William is in Singapore from Nov. 5 to 8 for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Nov. 7.

PM Lee expressed his wish for Prince William to have "a fruitful time" in Singapore in his Facebook post, and he also conveyed his best wishes to the prize finalists.

What's the Earthshot Prize all about?

Prince William arrived in Singapore on Nov. 5. He first greeted hundreds of people at Jewel Changi Airport who warmly received him with cheers and waving Union Jack flags at the HSBC rain vortex.

For the first time in Asia, the Earthshot Prize ceremony is held in Singapore.

Prince William launched the prize in 2020 to recognise and scale solutions to tackle environmental challenges, including climate change. The prize is now in its third iteration.

Pop rock bands OneRepublic and Bastille will be at the ceremony, together with host Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham.

If you wish to tune in, the ceremony telecast will be on Nov. 13 at 9:30pm on Channel 5 in Singapore. There will also be The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube premiere which begins at 1:30am on Nov. 13, after which it will be available on the channel all day.

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

Related stories

ERP 2.0 less costly & more 'agile': Why ERP upgraded instead of building more gantries

ERP 2.0 is planned with long-term use in mind.

November 06, 2023, 04:52 PM

Man, 33, faces charge for allegedly filming Brani Terminal with drone without permit

It is a criminal offence to fly a drone in protected areas without an activity permit.

November 06, 2023, 04:46 PM

Thai content creator paid S$381 to man in Grab attire to fly to S'pore to bring chicken rice back for him

For content.

November 06, 2023, 04:28 PM

Separate COE category for private hire cars may risk COE prices going higher: MOT

Demand for COE from car leasing companies has decreased during the rise in COE prices.

November 06, 2023, 04:08 PM

S$400 ang bao? S'pore wedding banquet prices up by 20% in 2024.

Time to start saving.

November 06, 2023, 04:00 PM

Anwar says damage of Israeli bombings of Gaza 'far exceeds' Hiroshima in WWII

Kishida is in Malaysia on a 2-day working visit.

November 06, 2023, 03:34 PM

Oct. 14-15 bank service outage: 2.5 million ATM & payment transactions & 810,000 access attempts failed

Both banks experienced system outages and were only able to fully recover after more than 12 hours.

November 06, 2023, 03:02 PM

Errant motorcyclists near Woodlands Checkpoint stopped for checks, 17 found without valid licence & insurance

21 motorcycles had improper licence plates.

November 06, 2023, 02:48 PM

Changi's new resort hotel with rooms made from repurposed buses to open on Dec. 1

Bookings are now open.

November 06, 2023, 02:45 PM

DBS announces S$0.48 per share dividend as net profit soars in 3rd quarter of 2023

The bank's total income for the quarter also grew 16 per cent to a record S$5.19 billion.

November 06, 2023, 02:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.