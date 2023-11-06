PM Lee meets Prince William at Istana

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Prince William at the Istana on Nov. 6.

Prince William is in Singapore from Nov. 5 to 8 for the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Nov. 7.

PM Lee expressed his wish for Prince William to have "a fruitful time" in Singapore in his Facebook post, and he also conveyed his best wishes to the prize finalists.

What's the Earthshot Prize all about?

Prince William arrived in Singapore on Nov. 5. He first greeted hundreds of people at Jewel Changi Airport who warmly received him with cheers and waving Union Jack flags at the HSBC rain vortex.

For the first time in Asia, the Earthshot Prize ceremony is held in Singapore.

Prince William launched the prize in 2020 to recognise and scale solutions to tackle environmental challenges, including climate change. The prize is now in its third iteration.

Pop rock bands OneRepublic and Bastille will be at the ceremony, together with host Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham.

If you wish to tune in, the ceremony telecast will be on Nov. 13 at 9:30pm on Channel 5 in Singapore. There will also be The Earthshot Prize’s YouTube premiere which begins at 1:30am on Nov. 13, after which it will be available on the channel all day.

Top image from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

