Pop bands OneRepublic & Bastille, actress Hannah Waddingham in S'pore for Earthshot Prize ceremony

American pop rock band OneRepublic is set to make a special performance at Prince William's Earthshot Prize award ceremony held in Singapore.

British indie rock band Bastille and Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham will also be in town for the award ceremony on Nov. 7, according to a press release from Earthshot Prize.

OneRepublic & Bastille to hold music performances

Bastille and OneRepublic will be making special guest appearances as headline performers during the ceremony.

Marking their fourth time in Singapore, Bastille last performed here in August 2017 at The Star Theatre.

Grammy nominee OneRepublic is also no stranger to performing in Singapore. This year, the band performed in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Feb. 28 as part of their "OneRepublic Live in Concert" Asia Tour.

Singapore's non-profit arts organisation Voices of Singapore (VOS) choir will be performing too.

Earlier this year in June, VOS children's choir rendered a "moving" performance of Kit Chan's remake of the classic National Day Parade song "Home" in a concert in New York.

More musical artistes who are expected to perform at the event will be announced at a later date.

'Thrilled' to be the host: Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham

Emmy winner and U.S. comedy series hit "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham will be hosting the Earthshot Prize ceremony.

She is expected to shine a spotlight on the newest innovative solutions from 15 finalists to help save the planet.

Waddingham said that she was "thrilled" to be involved. She added that the finalists' solutions are "a hopeful reminder of the power of optimism, innovation and human ingenuity".

She also said that it is an "enormous honour" to join Prince William for the event, and share the finalists' "inspiring stories and solutions" with the rest of the world.

'Game-changing' solutions: Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett

Stars including Oscar winner Cate Blanchett,"To All the Boys" Lana Condor, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin -- son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin -- and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha will announce the five Earthshot Prize winners.

Each winner will be awarded £1 million (S$1.660 million) to scale their solutions and accelerate their positive impact on people, communities, and the planet.

Blanchett lauded the finalists' climate solutions as "game-changing" and "wildly exciting". She also added that these solutions have a "strange quality" that makes her wonder, "How could we not have thought and implemented this before?"

What is the Earthshot Prize?

Founded by Prince William and UK-based charity The Royal Foundation in 2020, this is the third Earthshot Prize ceremony in 2023.

The prize allows global climate entrepreneurs to discover and scale the world's most innovative environmental solutions to protect and restore our planet.

Five simple and ambitious goals termed "Earthshots" are laid out, which are to:

Protect and restore nature

Clean our air

Revive our oceans

Build a waste-free world

Fix our climate

Over 10 years, 50 winners will be offered support to help repair the Earth.

This year, the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a new series of events as part of Earthshot Week, supported by Temasek Trust, Temasek, GenZero, and Conservation International.

You can watch the event on Nov. 7 which will be aired on Mediacorp's Channel 5, mewatch, Mediacorp's Entertainment YouTube channel, and The Earthshot Prize's YouTube channel.

