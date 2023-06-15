S'pore children's choir sings 'Home' in New York's most famous cathedral

Non-profit arts organisation, Voices of Singapore (VOS)'s Children's Choir, has capped its New York tour with a moving performance of Kit Chan's "Home", in New York's historic St. Patrick's Cathedral.

VOS, formed in 2019, is known for its other rendition of "Home" by a 900-member virtual choir that performed the track as part of a bid to raise spirits during the Covid-19 pandemic's circuit breaker.

The choir was performing in an hour-long concert held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in the heart of New York on June 12.

They also performed many choral and classic Singaporean songs, culminating in the crowd pleaser and one of Singapore's favourite homegrown songs.

Singapore's ambassador to the United Nations, Burhan Gafoor, attended the performance, and posed for a picture with the 71 strong choir, and its conductor Darius Lim.

The official social media account for the Singapore's permanent mission to the United Nations posted a clip of the performance's end, which got a hearty round of applause from the audience.

Proud to hear the Voices of Singapore Children Choir sing local Singaporean works and choral classics at a solo concert at St Patrick's Cathedral! They also performed at Carnegie Hall two days ago!



This beautiful rendition of Singaporean favourite, Home, was especially moving. pic.twitter.com/NeseNny6lJ — Singapore Mission UN (@SingaporeUN) June 13, 2023

The cathedral lent an ethereal air to the proceedings, with the children's voices resonating throughout the 145 year-old neo-gothic Roman Catholic church.

A full recording of their performance can be viewed below.

How do you get to Carnegie hall?

The performance came towards the end of what must have been an exciting week for the group, having performed at the famous Carnegie Hall on June 11.

Perhaps more excitingly, the choir received a standing ovation for their performance, and rapturous applause.The group also went sightseeing between rehearsals, as well as attend Broadway workshops with the cast of the popular musical "Wicked!".They also found themselves at the Singapore-style hawker center in New York, Urban Hawker, where they also sang a rendition of "Home", and prompting the woman who was cooking fried rice to stop and watch.

The group will return to Singapore on June 15, and will be performing at the VOS festival in September 2023.

