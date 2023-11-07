S'pore among 7 countries supporting global collaboration to prevent & disrupt financial activities linked to illegal wildlife trade

Singapore is among seven countries who are the first to announce their support for an international collaboration to tackle wildlife trade by detecting and preventing financial activities that sustains the crime.

The collaboration, articulated in a "Statement of Principles for a Multilateral Approach to Combating Illegal Wildlife Trade", was announced by Prince William at the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023 on Nov. 6.

The statement was convened by United for Wildlife, an organisation founded by the Prince William that aims at tackling illegal wildlife trade through fostering international cooperation.

Tackling wildlife trade financial flows

In supporting the Statement, the countries are signatory parties who commit to three principles intended to "prevent, detect, and disrupt financial activity linked to international wildlife trade".

First, signatories affirm to recognise illegal wildlife trade as a component of money laundering.

Second, signatories express the intention to set up channels to allow for intelligence sharing related to the laundering of proceeds of illegal wildlife trade.

Lastly, signatories also express the intention set up public-private partnerships to combat the laundering of proceeds of the illegal wildlife trade.

The other signatories are Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and the U.S..

S'pore has shown "tremendous leadership": Prince William

During his announcement of the multilateral effort, Prince William noted that the illegal wildlife trade spans the globe and traffickers are becoming more sophisticated.

The "word-first international statement" will facilitate joint investigations and lead to more high value seizures and arrests, the prince pointed out.

At the same time, Prince William commended Singapore's efforts and its "tremendous leadership" in tackling illegal wildlife trade.

The prince pointed to the 2022 seizure of S$1.2 million worth of rhino horns at Changi Airport as an example of the fruitful outcome of global cooperation.

"There is no greater example of the benefits of international collaboration than here in Singapore, and we can take great encouragement from the many ways that this country is rising to the challenge," Prince William said.

In a press release on the Statement, Gregory Foo, Director of the International Organisations and Security Directorate at Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the country reaffirms its strong commitment to combating illegal wildlife trade and the laundering of its illicit proceeds.

The two-day United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023 is themed on tackling illegal wildlife trade and is taking place from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7 at Gardens by the Bay.

Among its crowd are conservation leaders, law enforcement and government officials.

Top image via United for Wildlife