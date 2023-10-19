President Tharman, PM Lee & FM Vivian send condolence letters to Palestinian leaders on civilian casualties

On Oct. 18, Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan sent letters of condolence to the President of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, and PA Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riad Al Malki.

Dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip

Tharman addressed his counterpart in the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, expressing his deep concern about the "dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip", as well as the immense loss of life and suffering dealt on innocent civilians.

"These have arisen from Israeli military operations in response to the attacks by Hamas on Israel on 7 October," he said.

Tharman extended his deepest sympathies to the wounded and the families of the bereaved on behalf of the people of Singapore.

Singapore urged all parties to "do their utmost" to protect the safety and security of civilians, as well to abide by international humanitarian delivery of aid to the affected civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Tharman added:

"Singapore remains convinced that only a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions can resolve the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict, enabling Palestinians and Israelis to live in "peace and security, and with dignity. I hope that all sides will find a way to work towards this critical goal."

Deep condolences to the families of the bereaved

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also wrote to the PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, saying that he was deeply saddened by the "dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip", and the loss of Palestinian civilian lives including those lost during the Tuesday's Gaza hospital blast, according to The Straits Times.

Speaking on behalf of the government of Singapore, PM Lee offered his deep condolences to the families of the bereaved, and said that Singapore hoped that all parties involved would abide by international humanitarian law, and do their utmost to ensure the security and safety of civilians.

PM Lee also noted the S$300,000 that the Singapore government has contributed towards humanitarian aid, via the Singapore Red Cross.

He then said that a negotiated two-state solution with Palestinians and Israelis living side-by-side in peace and security was the only viable way to "break the repeated cycles of violence."

“I hope all parties will find ways to achieve this vision, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

Mounting civilian toll

Vivian Balakrishnan also wrote to his counterpart in the Palestinian Authority, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riad Al Malki, saying that he was extremely saddened by the mounting civilian toll in the Gaza strip, as well as for the loss of lives at the Ahli Arab Hospital on Oct. 17.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the affected families.

He also expressed his deep concern about the "increasingly dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip".

The Singapore Government, the Singapore Red Cross, and people of Singapore are currently raising funds to support humanitarian needs in Gaza, Vivian said.

Singapore also endorsed international calls for humanitarian assistance to be delivered on an urgent basis.

Vivian also reiterated Singapore's belief that a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions was essential for a "durable, just and comprehensive solution" to the long standing conflict.

Top image via Alessandra Benedetti/FAO, Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook & Vivian Balakrishnan/Facebook