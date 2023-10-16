Biden calls for humanitarian aid into Gaza & path to Palestine state, but emphasises Hamas needs to be eliminated

U.S. President Joe Biden has reiterated his and America's support for Israel, but also stressed the importance of avoiding civilian casualties and there must be "path to a Palestinian state."

In an interview on "60 Minutes", as reported by CBS, Biden touched upon a number of other issues related to Israel's war against Hamas, and spoke of the efforts his administration is undertaking to help alleviate the mounting humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Israel-Hamas war

Following the attacks, massacres and abductions conducted by Hamas militants out of Gaza in southern Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military responded with airstrikes and a siege of Gaza, cutting off electricity, fuel and water.

This raised concerns of a humanitarian crisis within Gaza, with bodies like the United Nations and the World Health Organization sounding warnings against the siege.

They also spoke up against Israel's 24-hour ultimatum for Gazans to evacuate the northern area and move to the south, ahead of a likely ground military offensive. Israel believes Hamas militants are sheltering in tunnels under certain buildings in northern Gaza.

However, the UN pointed out the sheer logistical difficulties involved in asking 1.1 million people to evacuate within 24 hours.

The deadline appears to have been extended unofficially, but there is no clear indication as to how long it will last.

Humanitarian corridor

During his interview, Biden called Hamas a "bunch of cowards" and pointed out that they are hiding among civilians in Gaza, and deliberately situated their headquarters in civilian areas.

Hamas leaders have called upon Gazans not to flee northern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Biden also pointed out that Israel "has to respond" after Hamas engaged in "barbarism" against civilians, both Israeli and foreign.

"60 Minutes" interviewer Scott Pelley asked Biden about the creation of a humanitarian corridor into Gaza, to allow humanitarian supplies in and some refugees out.

Biden said his administration is speaking to the Israelis about a possible safe zone, and also to the Egyptians about evacuees. However, he said it's "hard".

The Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border is not controlled by Israel, but Egypt has backed the blockade of the Gaza Strip since 2007, when Hamas took over Gaza.

There were earlier reports of discussions with Egypt to open such a corridor, with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi indicating that allowing aid to enter was likely, but accepting refugees was less likely.

However, Reuters reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking to reporters in Cairo, Egypt on Oct. 15, said that he had a good conversation with Al-Sisi and Rafah will be "re-opened".

Hamas does not represent Palestine. There has to be a path to a Palestinian state.

Biden then addressed the important distinction that Hamas does not represent the entirety of the Palestinians.

Pelley asked about the siege, to which Biden said that democratic countries hold to certain standards and was confident that Israel would act under the rules of war.

However, Biden said he opposed Israeli occupation of Gaza, calling it a big mistake.

"Look, what happened in Gaza, in my view, is Hamas and the extreme elements of Hamas don't represent all the Palestinian people. And I think that...It would be a mistake to...for Israel to occupy...Gaza again."

He then emphasised that the elimination of Hamas is a "requirement", and that there needs to be a Palestinian authority and state.

"Pelley: Do you believe that Hamas must be eliminated entirely? Biden: Yes, I do. But there needs to be a Palestinian authority. There needs to be a path to a Palestinian state."

You can read the full transcript of Biden's interview here at CBS.

Water supply

AP reported that water has run out at UN shelters across Gaza as a result of the siege.

Across Gaza, families have resorted to rationing their water, drinking dirty or brackish water or even going to the sea, increasing the risk of disease.

Power outages have compounded the crisis, with hospital staff worried that they would be unable to provide critical care for patients once the fuel for generators runs out.

The Wall Street Journal reported that White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, said in an interview with CNN that Israel had "turned the water pipe back on" in southern Gaza.

Sullivan added that the Biden Administration's goal is to ensure innocent Palestinians get access to basic commodities and are protected from bombardment.

However, AP cited aid workers in Gaza who had not seen the water come back on, and quoted a spokesperson from the Gaza government who said it was "not flowing."

You might be interested:

Top image from Joe Biden Facebook.