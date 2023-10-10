18 Thais & 1 Cambodian killed in Israel-Hamas war, more Asean nationals reportedly missing, held hostage

18 Thais and 1 Cambodian have been confirmed as killed, following the attack of armed militant group Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7.

Meanwhile seven people from the Philippines are currently missing, with other Asean nationals reportedly held hostage.

Thais: 18 dead, 9 injured, 11 kidnapped

Thailand's foreign ministry stated in a press briefing summary on Oct. 9, at 3:30pm, that 12 Thai workers in Israel were confirmed killed. Another nine Thai workers were injured, and 11 have been kidnapped by Hamas.

These figures are awaiting official confirmation from the Israeli government.

On Oct. 10, Thailand's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee said the death toll had risen to 18, reported the Bangkok Post.

There are about 30,000 Thai nationals working in Israel and about 5,000 of them work near the Gaza Strip.

The Thai government is currently making evacuation, repatriation and rescue arrangements to help those who have made requests to return to Thailand, according to Bangkok Post.

As many flights have been cancelled at Israel's Tel Aviv airport, the Royal Thai Air Force has prepared an Airbus 340 and five C-130 transport aircraft to transport Thai nationals from Israel.

Cambodia: 1 dead

One Cambodian student in Israel has been killed, according to a press release by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Oct. 8.

Khmer Times reported on Oct. 8 that the student was identified as Chan Udom, a third-year student at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the Royal University of Agriculture.

There are about 450 Cambodian students living and studying in Israel.

So far, the Cambodian government is closely monitoring the conflict and keeping in contact with the students to ensure their safety.

Philippines: 7 reported missing, 1 possibly held hostage

Seven Filipinos are currently missing, according to the Philippine Embassy in Israel, as of Oct. 9, 6pm via a Facebook statement.

22 have been rescued by Israeli security forces, transferred to a safer area, and are now sheltering in hotels.

Among the rescued, one has sustained moderate injuries and is being treated at a hospital. Another suffered smoke inhalation and has been treated. No deaths have been reported so far as of the time of writing.

In addition, the Embassy said it has received a video showing a man held hostage by armed individuals, and a woman claiming to be that man's wife said she recognised her husband in the video.

The Philippines Embassy said it could not independently verify the video, but has passed on the information to the Israeli authorities and is working with "community contacts" on the matter.

Indonesia: Citizens advised to leave the area

Indonesia's foreign ministry has urged its citizens in Israel and Palestine to leave the area in a statement on Oct. 10.

Indonesians who were planning to visit both areas were also advised to cancel their trips, for their own safety.

The Jakarta Post reported that at least 13 Indonesian citizens are residing in the Gaza Strip, and no casualties have been reported as of Oct. 8.

S'pore: No affected S'poreans so far

There are currently no reports of Singaporeans affected, as of the time of writing.

Singaporeans in Israel should stay near protected places and avoid unnecessary travel, and to be on high alert and monitor the news closely, as advised by MFA.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office.

S'pore embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba’a Street

South Tower, 19th Floor

Tel Aviv 6473926

Israel

Tel: +972 3 7289334

Emergency Tel: +972 5 0697 6188

Email: [email protected]

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: [email protected]

Top image from Philippine Embassy in Israel/Facebook.

