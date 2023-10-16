Hamas responsible for 'abhorrent acts of terror', Israel must do utmost to protect civilians' safety & security: MFA

On Oct. 16 a spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave comments on the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

Deepening humanitarian crisis

Singapore, the MFA spokesperson said, was "deeply distressed" by the increasing civilian casualty toll and "deepening humanitarian crisis" in the Gaza strip.

The crisis stems from the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks conducted by militant group Hamas in the south of Israel, and the resulting Israel Defense Forces (IDF) response.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the current death toll stands at more than 2,750 Palestinian deaths, and 1,400 Israeli deaths. The WSJ also reported that at least 199 civilians have been taken hostage by Hamas.

The MFA spokesperson said that Hamas had deliberately targeted civilians, murdering and kidnapping them, and the group perpetrated "abhorrent acts of terror" that could not be justified "by any rationale", and called for the immediate release of all hostages.

Comply with international law

The MFA spokesperson acknowledged Israel's "legitimate right" to defend its citizens and territory.

But in defending itself, Israel was obligated to comply with international law, "including the laws of war", and it had to "do its utmost" to protect the safety and security of civilians.

The MFA spokesperson urged all parties to abide by international humanitarian law, and allowing the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant had vowed a "complete siege" of Gaza, including turning off all sources of food, fuel, water, and electricity.

Reporting by Axios said that Israel has since resumed water supply to the south of Gaza, after it called for the civilian population in the north to evacuate towards the South. However, AP reported (as of early Oct. 16) that aid workers had not yet seen that the water supply is back.

Evacuation

There are also reports that civilian convoys travelling south along two IDF designated "safe routes" had been attacked, but outlets such as the Financial Times and the BBC have been unable to verify responsibility for several explosions that have occurred along the route, resulting in civilian deaths.

A Hamas spokesperson had earlier urged Gazans in the north not to evacuate.

All land routes in and out of Gaza are controlled by Israel, except for the Rafah border crossing that is controlled by Egypt. Egypt has backed the blockade since Hamas took power in 2007.

Egypt has been reluctant to open the crossing, and recently blamed Israel for this, with the Guardian reporting Egypt's foreign minister saying that his country aimed to keep the crossing open, but Israel had "yet to take a stance that allowed this".

Donations

The MFA spokesperson also said that in response to the crisis, the Singapore government would contribute S$300,000 towards humanitarian relief through the Singapore Red Cross, which itself had recently announced a SS$205,000 contribution.

Too many lives had been lost on both sides after several decades of "repeated cycles of violence", the spokesperson said.

Singapore advocated for a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

This was the "only viable path" to a durable, just, and comprehensive resolution, the spokesperson said, saying that "Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live in peace, security, and dignity."

Top image via @MuhammadSmiry/X