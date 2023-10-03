Back

Extra tickets for Coldplay's S'pore concerts sold out on Oct. 3 shortly after going on sale

Gone.

Mothership | October 03, 2023, 12:43 PM

Additional tickets for all six Coldplay shows in Singapore were made available on 10am on Oct. 3 — and they became unavailable and presumably sold out a short while after.

The releasing of another batch of tickets was to give fans a second chance to gain entry to the concerts in Singapore.

Fans could buy the additional tickets online via Ticketmaster.sg, through the hotline, and at all SingPost outlets.

A check by Mothership at 11:20am showed no more tickets were available on Tuesday.

The band had already sold out all six shows — which will take place on Jan. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2024 — when tickets went on sale in June.

Coldplay has the distinction of being the first act to hold six shows at Singapore's National Stadium, and have also set the record for being the first to sell out six gigs at the venue.

The band broke Singapore’s record for most tickets sold by an artist in a single day, surpassing 200,000.

Since the first Music Of The Spheres World Tour date in March 2022, the band have sold over 7 million tickets, the most for any tour over the last two years.

