Additional tickets for Coldplay's S'pore concerts to go on sale Oct. 3

Additional tickets for Coldplay's concerts in Singapore will be going on sale from 10am on Oct. 3.

Concert promoter Live Nation Singapore announced this on Oct. 2.

A rep told Mothership that tickets across all six shows will be available.

Tickets will be available via these channels:

Online: Ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

The band sold out all six shows — which will take place on Jan. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023 — when tickets went on sale in June.

They are the first act to hold six shows at Singapore's National Stadium, and have also set the record for being the first to sell out six gigs at the venue.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Coldplay's Twitter