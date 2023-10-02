Additional tickets for Coldplay's S'pore concerts to go on sale Oct. 3

Back

Tickets for all six shows will be available.

Lee Wei Lin | October 02, 2023, 10:21 AM

Additional tickets for Coldplay's concerts in Singapore will be going on sale from 10am on Oct. 3.

Concert promoter Live Nation Singapore announced this on Oct. 2.

A rep told Mothership that tickets across all six shows will be available.

Tickets will be available via these channels:

The band sold out all six shows — which will take place on Jan. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31, 2023 — when tickets went on sale in June.

They are the first act to hold six shows at Singapore's National Stadium, and have also set the record for being the first to sell out six gigs at the venue.

