85% of eligible S'poreans cast votes in PE2023 as of 5pm

A total of 2,302,996 Singaporeans have cast their votes as of 5pm on Sep. 1, according to the Elections Department (ELD).

This is about 85 per cent of the total number of eligible electors.

ELD also reminded voters who have yet to vote to cater sufficient time to cast their votes before the polls close at 8pm.

Those who failed to vote in an election in Singapore will have their names removed from the certified register of electors of the electoral division they belong to.

They will also not be able to vote in subsequent presidential and parliamentary elections.

Eligible voters who have yet to cast their votes can find their assigned polling station and check the queue status on their Singpass app.

Top image via Mothership