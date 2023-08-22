Back

S'poreans can check their assigned polling station for Sep. 1 via Singpass app

Alfie Kwa | August 22, 2023, 05:43 PM

[UPDATE on Aug. 22 at 10:25pm: This article has been updated with a statement from ELD on how Singaporeans who have yet to gain access to their ePoll Card can refresh the Singpass app to view their ePoll Card.]

Polling Day will be on Friday, Sep. 1.

Polling stations will be located at venues like community centres and schools across the island.

Here's how to access your polling station's address.

Polling stations

Your polling station address can be accessed through your Singpass mobile application.

After you've logged in, you'll see "ePoll Card" under your digital Identification Card.

Tap on that and it will lead you to a page with your full name, registered address and polling station address.

It will also have your electoral division, polling district and voter serial number.

At the bottom of the page, you can tap on "Check your polling station queue" which will lead you to another site.

However, this service will only be available on polling day (Sep. 1).

Elections Department Singapore (ELD) spokesperson said the ePoll cards were launched on the application at 2pm today (Aug. 22).

Those who loaded their Singpass mobile application before then will need to tap on the triple dot button beside “My cards” and select “Refresh cards” to view their ePoll card.

Top images via Alfie Kwa and Singpass. 

