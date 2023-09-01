Here's how to check the queue at your polling station via Singpass app

Polling Day is today, Friday, Sep. 1.

Polling stations will be located at venues like community centres and schools across the island.

Here's how to check the status of the queue at your polling station.

Step 1: Singpass, ePoll card

First, log into your Singpass app on your phone. Tap on the icon of the ePoll card.

Step 2: Check your polling station queue

Scroll down until you see this link, "Check your polling station queue". Tap on it.

Step 3: Enter postal code of your registered address

You'll be taken to a website, with your postal code already keyed in.

Step 4: Check the status of your queue

Scroll down and you'll see something like this.

Green indicates a relatively short queue, orange for a longer one, and red for an even longer one.

And that's how you can check your polling queue to plan your vote timing today.

Top images via Mothership.