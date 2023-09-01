Back

Here's how to check the queue at your polling station via Singpass app

FYI.

Sulaiman Daud | September 01, 2023, 11:49 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Polling Day is today, Friday, Sep. 1.

Polling stations will be located at venues like community centres and schools across the island.

Here's how to check the status of the queue at your polling station.

Step 1: Singpass, ePoll card

First, log into your Singpass app on your phone. Tap on the icon of the ePoll card.

Screenshot by Mothership.

Step 2: Check your polling station queue

Scroll down until you see this link, "Check your polling station queue". Tap on it.

Screenshot by Mothership.

Step 3: Enter postal code of your registered address

You'll be taken to a website, with your postal code already keyed in.

Screenshot by Mothership.

Step 4: Check the status of your queue

Scroll down and you'll see something like this.

Screenshot from Mothership.

Green indicates a relatively short queue, orange for a longer one, and red for an even longer one.

Screenshot from Mothership.

And that's how you can check your polling queue to plan your vote timing today.

Top images via Mothership.

What happens if you can't or don't vote in the S'pore Presidential Election 2023 on Sep. 1?

You could be struck off the register of voters.

September 01, 2023, 10:57 AM

SMRT staff at Buona Vista MRT station help lost girl, 10, go home close to midnight

Warms the heart.

September 01, 2023, 10:39 AM

PE2023: PM Lee, Pritam & President Halimah cast their votes

Head to the polls!

September 01, 2023, 10:26 AM

S'poreans advised to vote in the afternoon due to morning queue build-up: ELD

Vote later.

September 01, 2023, 09:48 AM

Very nice S’pore mooncake boxes in 2023

For your consideration.

September 01, 2023, 08:36 AM

Blue Moon supermoon shines on S'pore, gives photographers visual treat

It was huge.

September 01, 2023, 04:28 AM

S’pore preschools must install CCTV by Jul. 1, 2024, parents may request to view footage: ECDA

They said it has been planned since February 2023 and not because of recent events.

August 31, 2023, 08:31 PM

Children tied to seats with belts at Choa Chu Kang Kinderland preschool, 3rd case of alleged mistreatment

A reader who reached out to Mothership alleged that such a practice has been going on since 2021.

August 31, 2023, 08:14 PM

9 out of 10 in S'pore $1 billion money laundering case get fresh charges, last man still in hospital

They are Su Baolin, Chen Qingyuan, Su Wenqiang, Wang Dehai, Lin Baoying, and Wang Bosen.

August 31, 2023, 07:25 PM

Kinderland removes Woodlands Mart branch principal

Preschool says communications channels 'open', but parents claim otherwise.

August 31, 2023, 06:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.