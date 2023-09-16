Chen Bolin & Eric Chou among celebs spotted in S'pore during F1 weekend

It's Formula 1 (F1) weekend and there are plenty of famous people in town.
And no, we're not referring to the ones who are performing as part of the entertainment lineup.
Rather, these personalities are in Singapore to soak up the festivities, or to attend other events happening this weekend.
Here's a non-exhaustive list of who's been spotted in town:
Kai Ko and Chen Bolin
Taiwanese actors Kai Ko and Chen Bolin attended an ARC the Community event on Sep. 15.
The company's co-founders include JJ Lin and Elroy Cheo, and brands itself as Asia's most curated community in Web3.
Jaycee Chan
Also at the ARC event was Jaycee Chan, who is also known as Jackie Chan's son.
Seungri
The former Big Bang member was also present.
Eric Nam
The Korean singer presented an award to Carlos Sainz after the Ferrari driver took pole position for the Sep. 17 race.
Eric Chou
This is the Taiwanese singer's first time watching the F1 race.
Super Junior's Siwon & Pentagon's Kino
Super Junior's Siwon and Pentagon's Kino seemed to have enjoyed the F1 practice rounds on Sep. 15.
With the finals happening on Sep. 17, we're sure that there'll be a lot more celeb-spotting to be done.
Top photos from Kai Ko & Simon Khung's respective Instagram pages
