Actor Ke Huy Quan in S'pore, took photos at Ronny Chieng's stand-up gig with local celebs

Actor and Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan was spotted in Singapore posing with local celebrities as well as comedian Ronny Chieng.

Chieng was in Singapore performing his stand-up comedy show at Star Vista on Sep. 12 and 13.

It also appeared to be a mini "Crazy Rich Asians" reunion as Chieng's co-stars from the film, Pierre Png, Janice Koh and Koh Chieng Mun, were also spotted backstage with the comedian.

Meanwhile, Ke is also in Singapore for the Milken Institute Asia Summit held from Sep. 13 to 15, and is one of the speakers at the event.

The Singaporean celebrities were also able to snap a picture with Ke backstage at Chieng's show.

Who is Ke?

Ke won an Oscar for his performance as Waymond Wang in the film "Everything Everywhere All At Once", where he starred alongside Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh.

He made his acting debut as Shortround in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom".

Ke is set to star alongside Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in the second season of Disney+'s "Loki", which will air on Oct. 6.

