M'sia PM Anwar meets with PM Lee as part of 1-day working visit, discuss special economic zone

Malaysia prime minister Anwar Ibrahim made a one-day visit to Singapore to address international investors at the Milken Institute's Asia Summit on Sep. 13.

While in Singapore, Anwar also met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for tea at the Istana, their second meeting in Singapore in 2023.

Tea time at the Istana

Anwar was in Singapore to attend the Milken Institute's Asia Summit, where he addressed international investors as part of a lunch time dialogue, as well as attending a meeting with global investors.

As part of the day-long working trip, he and his wife Wan Azizah also called on PM Lee at the Istana, as well as meeting with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dalam lawatan kerja ke Singapura kali ini, saya telah menerima jemputan dari Perdana Menteri Lee Hsien Loong untuk majlis minum petang di Istana di mana saya dan PM Lee telah membincangkan perkembangan semasa dan isu-isu berkepentingan yang sentiasa dekat pada kedua-dua negara.… pic.twitter.com/l84mJDVbEl — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 13, 2023

Special Zone

Speaking to Bernama, Anwar said the meeting consisted of informal discussions on matters of importance to both countries.

Anwar also said he brought up the proposed Singapore-Johor Special Economic Zone, an alternative place to live for foreign company managers working in Singapore.

The area is envisioned as a place where such managers could "live in more comfortable conditions", with facilities that included international schools and golf clubs, and have easy travel through the Second Link.

In this way Anwar said they could continue working Singapore while living in Johor.

Anwar mentioned that he had been quizzed on the prospect of a special zone when he met with global investors.

Leader's retreat

This is the second time that Anwar has visited Singapore.

Previously, he made a one-day visit in January, where both countries' leaders met for the first time as prime ministers.

They have also met on numerous occasions as part of international summits, such as when both were in China at the same time in March 2023

Anwar is expected to make a more substantial visit to Singapore later in the year, as part of the annual leaders' retreat.

