S'porean man, 39, charged after allegedly using knife to slash another man, 40, in Jalan Besar

A Singaporean man allegedly used a knife to cut another man in Jalan Besar on Sep. 9, 2023 night.

Charged on Sep. 11

The 39-year-old Michael Nganasekaran was unrepresented when he appeared in court on Sep. 11 morning.

He was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Michael allegedly assaulted a 40-year-old man with a knife at about 9pm, along Hindoo Road on Sep. 9.

The man suffered a laceration on his left arm shoulder measuring 2cm.

Michael was arrested on Sep. 10.

Police found in their preliminary investigations that both men were involved in a dispute before Michael allegedly attacked the other men.

Remanded for investigations

Speaking through a Tamil interpreter, Michael said in court on Sep. 11 that he did not intentionally cause hurt to the 40-year-old man.

He said the man also had a knife in his hand at the time, and that he was injured after the incident.

He also told the court that there was a third person involved in the incident who was also armed with a knife.

Michael is to be remanded for investigations.

He is set to return to court on Sep. 18, 2023.

If convicted, Michael will face up to seven years' jail, fined, caned, or any combination of the three.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force