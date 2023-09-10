Man, 39, arrested for allegedly attacking another man, 40, with knife at Jalan Besar

A 39-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly attacking another 40-year-old man with a knife.

This came after the police were alerted to a fight on Sep. 9 in the vicinity of Jalan Besar.

The two men had a dispute

According to police's preliminary investigations, the two men had a dispute before the younger man attacked the older man.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Central Police Division, supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre and Bedok Police Division, established the identity of the man and arrested him within eight hours.

Two knives and the victim’s shirt were seized.

The assailant will be charged in court on Sep. 11 for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he can be sentenced to an imprisonment term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

The police remind members of the public that it is an offence to carry an offensive or scheduled weapon in a public place.

Offenders can face an imprisonment term of up to five years and at least six strokes of the cane.

Top photos from Singapore Police Force