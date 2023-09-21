Back

13 cafés & restaurants in S'pore that offer an alfresco dining experience with nice ambience

While the weather is still cool.

Janelle Pang | Hayley Foong | September 21, 2023, 04:00 PM

Events

Alfresco dining is a popular concept, but if nothing comes to mind when you're looking for a nice place, here's 13 dining options to check out.

1. Le Jardin

Nestled in the heart of Fort Canning Park is Le Jardin.

This floral-themed restaurant is coupled with a Victorian-style interior.

Photos from Le Jardin via Facebook

Serving French-European cuisine, Le Jardin offers breakfast, brunch and dinner options.

Prices range from S$10 for the Hokkaido Corn Soup to S$40 for the Argentinian Angus Ribeye.

Le Jardin also offers specialty drinks starting at S$8.90.

Address: 5 Cox Terrace, Level 2, Fort Canning Arts Centre, Singapore 179620

Opening Hours:

  • Monday - Thursday: 9am to 9pm

  • Friday: 9am to 9:30pm

  • Weekends: 8:30am to 9:30pm

2. Canopy HortPark

Soak up the abundant greenery at Canopy HortPark.

Photo via @canopygardendining on Instagram

Described as an all-day dining restaurant, Canopy HortPark offers a wide variety of mains and brunch items.

Address: 33 Hyderabad Road, #01-01, HortPark, Singapore 119578

Opening Hours:

Weekdays: 9am to 10pm

Weekends: 8am to 10pm

3. Bee's Knees at The Garage

This pet-friendly restaurant is located at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Photo from Bee's Knees via Google Maps

Prices for pasta dishes and mains start at S$20.

Photo from Bee's Knees via Google Maps.

Desserts range from S$5 for the Macadamia Brown Butter Blondie to S$14 for a Gluten-free Chocolate Raspberry Ripple.

Bee's Knees also has Picnic Buzz-Kets (baskets...) and Picnic Boxes to help elevate your alfresco dining experience.

Address: 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488

Opening Hours: 8am to 10pm, daily

4. The Halia at Singapore Botanic Gardens

Just a 12-minute walk away from Bee's Knees is The Halia, also at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Photo from The Halia via Facebook

This halal restaurant sits within the Ginger Garden and offers contemporary European food with a touch of Asian flavours.

One of their signature dishes is the Chilli Crab Spaghettini (S$26).

Chili Crab Spaghettini. Photo from Francis Ge via Google Maps.

Address: 1 Cluny Road, Ginger Garden Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569

Opening Hours:

Weekdays: 11am to 8:30pm

Weekends & Public Holidays: 10am to 8:30pm

5. Whisk and Paddle

This riverside cafe ("river" used quite loosely here) overlooks Punggol Waterway.

Photo from Whisk & Paddle via Facebook

It serves brunch (till 3pm), all-day breakfast, mains, desserts, and pastries.

Brunch prices range from S$8.80 for the Mushroom Soup to S$20.80 for the Whisk Breakfast Pan.

Mains like Duck Confit and French Onion Chicken Leg start from 3pm, while pastas are available all day.

Whisk Breakfast Pan. Photo from Clarence Thian via Google Maps.

Address: 10 Tebing Lane, #01-01, Singapore 828836

Opening Hours:

  • Tuesday - Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

  • Friday: 12pm to 10:30pm

  • Saturday: 9:30am to 10:30pm

  • Sunday and Public Holidays: 9:30am to 10pm

  • Closed on Mondays.

6. The Brewing Ground

The Brewing Ground serves breakfast, brunch items, and most importantly, good coffee (apparently).

Photo from S/H via Google Maps.

Located in Joo Chiat, it's a chill corner tucked away in the east.

Photo from The Brewing Ground via Google Maps.

Photo from yu carmen via Google Maps.

Prices range from S$15 for the Garlic Butter Aglio Olio to S$25 for the Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger.

Address: 406 Joo Chiat Place, #01-24, The Yards Singapore, Singapore 428084

Opening Hours: 7:30 am to 5pm, daily

7. Dough

Nestled within a century-old building (ok CHIJMES) is a quaint café called Dough.

Its exterior is decked out with beanbags and ample greenery.

Coffee lovers will be happy to know that this café serves a variety of coffee beans from all around the world.

Photo from Teresa Tang via Google Maps.

Address: 30 Victoria Street, #01-30, Chijmes, Singapore 187996

Opening Hours:

  • Tuesday - Thursday, Sunday: 8:30am to 6pm

  • Friday - Saturday: 8:30am to 9:45pm

  • Closed on Mondays.

8. AT feast Singapore

Hidden in Dempsey Hills is an alfresco café that brings the greenery to you.

Photo @at_feastsg on Instagram

Photo from Carmen C on Google Maps.

Prices range from S$12 for the Quiche of the day to S$38 for the Sirloin Steak.

Sirloin Steak. Photo from Lifelong Eating via Google Maps

Apart from all-day dining, they also offer cookery workshops for all ages. 

Address: 16A Dempsey Road, Singapore 247695

Opening Hours:

  • Tuesday - Thursday, Sunday: 9am to 7pm

  • Friday - Saturday: 9am to 8:30pm

  • Closed on Mondays

9. Mylo's

Located in Gardens by the Bay, Mylo's is a pet-friendly and allows lots of natural light into the café, courtesy of its floor-to-ceiling glass panels.

Photo from Mylo's on Google Maps.

Photo from Ee Siang Fong via Google Maps.

Mylo's specialises in gelatos, but also offers pastries, sandwiches and drinks.

A single scoop costs S$6 and it comes in a cup or cone.

Prices start at S$6 for pastries and go up to S$12 for sandwiches.

Photo from UO on Google Maps.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-01, Singapore 018953

Opening Hours:

  • Wednesday - Thursday, Sunday: 8am to 8pm

  • Friday and Saturday: 8am to 10pm

  • Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

10. Wildseed Café at The Alkaff Mansion

Located in Telok Blangah Hill Park, this café is known for its iconic glasshouse structure.

Photo by The Alkaff Mansion via Facebook

It's surrounded by lush flora and fauna, offering everyone (even pet owners) an escape from the bustling city.

The café offers a selection of brunch items, freshly baked cakes and pastries.

Photo from Wildseed Café at The Alkaff Mansion via Facebook

Prices range from S$7 for the Spicy Bacon and Cream Cheese Bun to S$28 for the Soft Shell Chilli Crab Linguine.

Wildseed Café at The Alkaff Mansion also offers a Picnic Basket set for two at S$78+.

Address: Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

Opening Hours: 8am - 5pm, daily

11. Latteria Mozzarella Bar

Latteria Mozzarella Bar serves traditional Italian cuisine in a historic shophouse along Duxton Hill.

Photo from Latteria Mozzarella Bar via Instagram

And as its name suggests, the restaurant also offers mozzarella and burrata cheese through a variety of interpretations.

Photos from Latteria Mozzarella Bar via Facebook

The prices on their à la carte menu range from S$10 for their Mashed Potato to S$58 for the Antipasto Latteria.

Latteria Mozzarella Bar also offers two- and three-course set-lunch for S$30++ and S$33++ respectively.

Address: 40 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089618

Opening Hours: 12pm - 2:30pm, 6pm to 10:30pm, daily

12. Lucha Loco

A stone's throw away is Lucha Loco, a vibrant Mexican restaurant and garden bar.

Photo from Lucha Loco via Facebook

Prices of food range from S$9 for the Elotes to S$19 for the Octopus and Chicharron and Margaritas and cocktails range from S$14+ to S$18+

During Loco Happy Hour, drinks go for S$13. That's 5pm - 7pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 3pm - 7pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays. 

Address: 15 Duxton Hill, Tanjong Pagar Singapore 089598

Opening Hours:

  • Monday: 5pm to 11pm

  • Tuesday - Thursday: 11:30am to 11pm

  • Friday - Saturday: 11:30am to 12:30am

  • Closed on Sundays

13. Raw Kitchen Bar

Photo from Raw Kitchen Bar via Instagram

You'll feel like you've escaped the concrete jungle in Raw Kitchen Bar's rustic outdoor garden dining concept.

Food served there have traces of French, Mediterranean, Italian and Thai accents incorporated to provide comfort with each dish.

Prices of food range from S$8 for Pad Krapao Croquettes to S$54 for the Westholme Wagyu Rump Steak.

Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, #01-01, Singapore 338987

Opening Hours:

  • Thursday - Friday: 5:30pm - 10:30pm

  • Saturday - Sunday: 11:30 am - 10:30pm

  • Closed from Mondays - Wednesdays

Top image by Raw Kitchen Bar, The Alkaff Mansion and Le Jardin via Facebook 

