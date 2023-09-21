13 cafés & restaurants in S'pore that offer an alfresco dining experience with nice ambience

Alfresco dining is a popular concept, but if nothing comes to mind when you're looking for a nice place, here's 13 dining options to check out.

1. Le Jardin

Nestled in the heart of Fort Canning Park is Le Jardin.

This floral-themed restaurant is coupled with a Victorian-style interior.

Serving French-European cuisine, Le Jardin offers breakfast, brunch and dinner options.

Prices range from S$10 for the Hokkaido Corn Soup to S$40 for the Argentinian Angus Ribeye.

Le Jardin also offers specialty drinks starting at S$8.90.

Address: 5 Cox Terrace, Level 2, Fort Canning Arts Centre, Singapore 179620

Opening Hours:

Monday - Thursday: 9am to 9pm

Friday: 9am to 9:30pm

Weekends: 8:30am to 9:30pm

2. Canopy HortPark

Soak up the abundant greenery at Canopy HortPark.

Described as an all-day dining restaurant, Canopy HortPark offers a wide variety of mains and brunch items.

Address: 33 Hyderabad Road, #01-01, HortPark, Singapore 119578

Opening Hours:

Weekdays: 9am to 10pm

Weekends: 8am to 10pm

3. Bee's Knees at The Garage

This pet-friendly restaurant is located at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Prices for pasta dishes and mains start at S$20.

Desserts range from S$5 for the Macadamia Brown Butter Blondie to S$14 for a Gluten-free Chocolate Raspberry Ripple.

Bee's Knees also has Picnic Buzz-Kets (baskets...) and Picnic Boxes to help elevate your alfresco dining experience.

Address: 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488

Opening Hours: 8am to 10pm, daily

4. The Halia at Singapore Botanic Gardens

Just a 12-minute walk away from Bee's Knees is The Halia, also at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

This halal restaurant sits within the Ginger Garden and offers contemporary European food with a touch of Asian flavours.

One of their signature dishes is the Chilli Crab Spaghettini (S$26).

Address: 1 Cluny Road, Ginger Garden Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 259569

Opening Hours:

Weekdays: 11am to 8:30pm

Weekends & Public Holidays: 10am to 8:30pm

5. Whisk and Paddle

This riverside cafe ("river" used quite loosely here) overlooks Punggol Waterway.

It serves brunch (till 3pm), all-day breakfast, mains, desserts, and pastries.

Brunch prices range from S$8.80 for the Mushroom Soup to S$20.80 for the Whisk Breakfast Pan.

Mains like Duck Confit and French Onion Chicken Leg start from 3pm, while pastas are available all day.

Address: 10 Tebing Lane, #01-01, Singapore 828836

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday: 12pm to 10pm

Friday: 12pm to 10:30pm

Saturday: 9:30am to 10:30pm

Sunday and Public Holidays: 9:30am to 10pm

Closed on Mondays.

6. The Brewing Ground

The Brewing Ground serves breakfast, brunch items, and most importantly, good coffee (apparently).

Located in Joo Chiat, it's a chill corner tucked away in the east.

Prices range from S$15 for the Garlic Butter Aglio Olio to S$25 for the Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger.

Address: 406 Joo Chiat Place, #01-24, The Yards Singapore, Singapore 428084

Opening Hours: 7:30 am to 5pm, daily

7. Dough

Nestled within a century-old building (ok CHIJMES) is a quaint café called Dough.

Its exterior is decked out with beanbags and ample greenery.

Coffee lovers will be happy to know that this café serves a variety of coffee beans from all around the world.

Address: 30 Victoria Street, #01-30, Chijmes, Singapore 187996

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday, Sunday: 8:30am to 6pm

Friday - Saturday: 8:30am to 9:45pm

Closed on Mondays.

8. AT feast Singapore

Hidden in Dempsey Hills is an alfresco café that brings the greenery to you.

Prices range from S$12 for the Quiche of the day to S$38 for the Sirloin Steak.

Apart from all-day dining, they also offer cookery workshops for all ages.

Address: 16A Dempsey Road, Singapore 247695

Opening Hours:

Tuesday - Thursday, Sunday: 9am to 7pm

Friday - Saturday: 9am to 8:30pm

Closed on Mondays

9. Mylo's

Located in Gardens by the Bay, Mylo's is a pet-friendly and allows lots of natural light into the café, courtesy of its floor-to-ceiling glass panels.

Mylo's specialises in gelatos, but also offers pastries, sandwiches and drinks.

A single scoop costs S$6 and it comes in a cup or cone.

Prices start at S$6 for pastries and go up to S$12 for sandwiches.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-01, Singapore 018953

Opening Hours:

Wednesday - Thursday, Sunday: 8am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday: 8am to 10pm

Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

10. Wildseed Café at The Alkaff Mansion

Located in Telok Blangah Hill Park, this café is known for its iconic glasshouse structure.

It's surrounded by lush flora and fauna, offering everyone (even pet owners) an escape from the bustling city.

The café offers a selection of brunch items, freshly baked cakes and pastries.

Prices range from S$7 for the Spicy Bacon and Cream Cheese Bun to S$28 for the Soft Shell Chilli Crab Linguine.

Wildseed Café at The Alkaff Mansion also offers a Picnic Basket set for two at S$78+.

Address: Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

Opening Hours: 8am - 5pm, daily

11. Latteria Mozzarella Bar

Latteria Mozzarella Bar serves traditional Italian cuisine in a historic shophouse along Duxton Hill.

And as its name suggests, the restaurant also offers mozzarella and burrata cheese through a variety of interpretations.

The prices on their à la carte menu range from S$10 for their Mashed Potato to S$58 for the Antipasto Latteria.

Latteria Mozzarella Bar also offers two- and three-course set-lunch for S$30++ and S$33++ respectively.

Address: 40 Duxton Hill, Singapore 089618

Opening Hours: 12pm - 2:30pm, 6pm to 10:30pm, daily

12. Lucha Loco

A stone's throw away is Lucha Loco, a vibrant Mexican restaurant and garden bar.

Prices of food range from S$9 for the Elotes to S$19 for the Octopus and Chicharron and Margaritas and cocktails range from S$14+ to S$18+.

During Loco Happy Hour, drinks go for S$13. That's 5pm - 7pm on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 3pm - 7pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Address: 15 Duxton Hill, Tanjong Pagar Singapore 089598

Opening Hours:

Monday: 5pm to 11pm

Tuesday - Thursday: 11:30am to 11pm

Friday - Saturday: 11:30am to 12:30am

Closed on Sundays

13. Raw Kitchen Bar

You'll feel like you've escaped the concrete jungle in Raw Kitchen Bar's rustic outdoor garden dining concept.

Food served there have traces of French, Mediterranean, Italian and Thai accents incorporated to provide comfort with each dish.

Prices of food range from S$8 for Pad Krapao Croquettes to S$54 for the Westholme Wagyu Rump Steak.

Address: 66 Kampong Bugis, #01-01, Singapore 338987

Opening Hours:

Thursday - Friday: 5:30pm - 10:30pm

Saturday - Sunday: 11:30 am - 10:30pm

Closed from Mondays - Wednesdays

Top image by Raw Kitchen Bar, The Alkaff Mansion and Le Jardin via Facebook