Back

Action taken against 2 Choa Chu Kang Kinderland preschool teachers who strapped down children

Action was also taken against the centre.

Fiona Tan | September 04, 2023, 05:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 48-year-old teacher who allegedly mistreated children at the Kinderland preschool at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang has been put on a leave of absence.

Additionally, action was also taken against the centre and another two of its teachers.

Report on Aug. 29, 2023

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a Sep. 4, 2023 media release that it received two reports of "child mismanagement" at the Kinderland preschool at Sunshine Place.

One of the reports was lodged on Aug. 29, 2023 about an educator who was seen pushing a five-year old child forcefully.

ECDA did not identify the educator and labelled the educator as "C".

Mothership understands that the report was related to the aforementioned 48-year-old teacher who was arrested after a video of her allegedly smacking and pushing a boy emerged on Aug. 29, 2023.

ECDA added that the police also received a report regarding C, and that investigations by ECDA and the police are still ongoing.

In the meantime, the 48-year-old teacher has been placed on leave of absence.

Report on Jun. 1, 2023

ECDA received the other report on Jun. 1, 2023 from a parent of a two-year-old child previously enrolled in Kinderland Sunshine Place.

The parent withdrew their child from the preschool in May 2023.

ECDA said the case is "an already concluded case".

Incident happened in April 2023

ECDA's investigations revealed that the incident happened in April 2023.

Two Kinderland Sunshine Place educators admitted to strapping a child in his chair on several occasions.

ECDA did not identify the educators and labelled them "D" and "E".

D and E claimed that they strapped the child to get him to focus on the activity, and to prevent him from hurting himself and other children.

The straps were taken from an infant seat used in the centre's infant care bay.

ECDA said it instructed the centre to immediately stop this practice and ensure all its educators adopt appropriate methods and work closely with parents to manage each child's behaviour.

ECDA said: "We also issued stern reminders' under the EDC Regulations to the preschool and two educators for failing to use positive and developmentally appropriate methods to manage the child."

The centre was informed that more severe actions would be taken against them should a similar incident happen again in the future.

ECDA updated the parent on the results of its investigation and that action was taken against the centre, D and E.

But it did not specify exactly what were the actions it took.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Len Lin/Google Maps and from Mothership readers

Kinderland @ Woodlands Mart operator fined S$5,000, licence reduced to 6 months with immediate effect: ECDA

The principal's request to be redeployed was cancelled by ECDA, and she has been issued a warning.

September 04, 2023, 05:33 PM

Tan Kin Lian selling campaign posters for S$10 each in Bedok on Sep. 9

The posters will not be autographed.

September 04, 2023, 05:13 PM

Man, 36, charged for allegedly slapping & hurling vulgarities at boy, 9, at Kovan MRT

The man was a stranger to the victim.

September 04, 2023, 04:20 PM

S'pore fruit seller sells 1,000 pineapples a day, doubles usual 500 sold during 7th lunar month

Ong lai, huat ah.

September 04, 2023, 03:59 PM

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film to hit US theatres in Oct. 2023

Swift on the screen.

September 04, 2023, 03:51 PM

Woman in S'pore Chinatown does arms akimbo pose to reserve parking space for M'sia car

Common tissue.

September 04, 2023, 03:03 PM

S'pore to conduct islandwide study on potential of geothermal energy for power generation

An area under Admiralty was previously found to have geothermal potential.

September 04, 2023, 03:01 PM

Yanxi Palace actors Xu Kai & Wu Jinyan now repped by Mediacorp in S'pore & M'sia

Wow.

September 04, 2023, 02:17 PM

S'pore faces risk of hazy conditions as more hotspots detected in Sumatra: NEA

Smoke plumes have been emanating from some of the hotspots.

September 04, 2023, 01:38 PM

Tharman able to straddle political divide: Political analyst explains 70.40% vote

Singaporeans are sophisticated voters.

September 04, 2023, 01:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.