Preschool teacher, 48, arrested after 2nd case of alleged mistreatment of child at another Choa Chu Kang Kinderland preschool

A new video has surfaced on social media showing a Kinderland preschool teacher allegedly mistreating a child and a police report has been lodged.

Investigations are ongoing and a 48-year-old woman has been arrested.

The incident purportedly took place at a Kinderland preschool at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang.

The video was posted on Tuesday morning, Aug. 29.

This is the second arrest of a preschool teacher in a week in Singapore.

The preschool teachers were arrested for allegedly mistreating children under their care in Kinderland preschools.

The police said they were alerted to the case at about 11:40am on Tuesday and the woman was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt read with enhanced penalties for offences against person below 14 years of age.

Kinderland confirmed in an Aug. 29 statement this second teacher has been suspended, while the first teacher has been fired.

In this second incident, the video showed the teacher smacking a boy on the head several times and pushing him away.

She had roughly handed a water bottle to him before that.

The seated woman was seen with a child in between her legs.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) told CNA it was alerted to the video on Aug. 29 and is investigating

ECDA response

ECDA added that it takes "a serious view towards any case of child mismanagement".

ECDA also said it follows up on every alleged child mismanagement incident, such as through unannounced visits to preschools, interviews and verification of records.

Earlier incident

A 33-year-old woman was previously arrested on Aug. 28, and will be charged in court on Aug. 30 with the ill-treatment of a child or young person.

This was after an earlier video on Aug. 28 showed another teacher allegedly ill-treating children at Kinderland's Woodlands Mart preschool.

The woman faces a jail term of up to eight years, a fine of up to S$8,000, or both.

