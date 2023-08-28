Back

S'pore preschool teacher filmed pulling crying boy's head & pinching girl's cheek to force them to drink water

The teacher was seen allegedly handling students roughly on three different occasions.

Matthias Ang | August 28, 2023, 05:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Multiple videos went viral on social media, including Facebook on Aug. 28, 2023, showing what appeared to be a teacher allegedly abusing students at a preschool in Singapore.

Facebook users and readers who reached out to Mothership claimed the incidents had allegedly occurred at a preschool located in Woodlands.

What did the videos show?

At least three videos were circulated.

One video shows the teacher allegedly scolding a boy and forcing his head backwards to get him to drink water, all while he was crying.

A second video shows the teacher scolding a boy and hitting him repeatedly on the buttocks with a book.

The third video shows the teacher pulling a girl forcefully and pinching her cheeks in an attempt to get her to drink water.

All three videos appear to have been taken at different times, as the teacher is dressed differently in each of the videos.

[Warning: Videos might be distressing to viewers]

Mothership has reached out to both ECDA and the preschool for their statements.

Sembawang GRC MP: Such harsh actions cannot be condoned

Poh Li San, Member of Parliament (MP) of Sembawang GRC replied in one of the Facebook post's comments that "such unprofessional and harsh actions to the poor children cannot be condoned".

"We are currently assisting affected parents and children. Also, we are liaising with ECDA and the police to investigate this case," she added.

Image via Facebook

Top screenshots via Childcare in Singapore/Facebook

Relying on notes, subtly crossing swords & other observations from live presidential forum

The hour-long forum was broadcast live on CNA on Monday (Aug. 28) night.

August 29, 2023, 01:04 AM

3 S'porean women, aged 56-61, die in car & lorry collision on M'sia road

The car driver, a Singaporean man, 59, survived.

August 29, 2023, 12:33 AM

When 1 finger is wounded, the whole hand feels the pain: Ng Kok Song on importance of a united S'pore

He added that it was important to show empathy towards people of other communities.

August 29, 2023, 12:04 AM

CNA moderator cuts in to remind viewers on role of president after Tan Kin Lian's closing statement at live presidential forum

The three candidates delivered their closing statements on what they wish to tell voters before Polling Day.

August 29, 2023, 12:01 AM

'I know songs in many languages': Tan Kin Lian on what will help him represent S'pore on global stage

"I think we should pay respect to other countries and in turn, they will like us," he said.

August 29, 2023, 12:01 AM

Even if you're not from a political party, you might owe your position to a minister: Tharman

Hence, he said people shouldn't use "simple labels" but assess each candidates as "individuals".

August 28, 2023, 11:59 PM

Police investigating case of Woodlands preschool teacher who allegedly 'rough-handled & smacked' children: MP Poh Li San

Poh said she understood that the teacher had also been dismissed.

August 28, 2023, 09:54 PM

Ng Kok Song & Sybil Lau trade playful jibes, share laughs while doing relationship quiz

Quite wholesome.

August 28, 2023, 08:23 PM

Tan Kin Lian cancels all remaining walkabouts, will focus on handing out campaign flyers

He is also looking for volunteers to hand out his flyers.

August 28, 2023, 06:36 PM

Police woman calmly carries on with arrest of drunk man, 71, who slapped & kicked her at Teck Whye coffee shop

The two officers sustained minor injuries but did not require medical assistance.

August 28, 2023, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.