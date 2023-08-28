S'pore preschool teacher filmed pulling crying boy's head & pinching girl's cheek to force them to drink water

Multiple videos went viral on social media, including Facebook on Aug. 28, 2023, showing what appeared to be a teacher allegedly abusing students at a preschool in Singapore.

Facebook users and readers who reached out to Mothership claimed the incidents had allegedly occurred at a preschool located in Woodlands.

What did the videos show?

At least three videos were circulated.

One video shows the teacher allegedly scolding a boy and forcing his head backwards to get him to drink water, all while he was crying.

A second video shows the teacher scolding a boy and hitting him repeatedly on the buttocks with a book.

The third video shows the teacher pulling a girl forcefully and pinching her cheeks in an attempt to get her to drink water.

All three videos appear to have been taken at different times, as the teacher is dressed differently in each of the videos.

[Warning: Videos might be distressing to viewers]

Mothership has reached out to both ECDA and the preschool for their statements.

Sembawang GRC MP: Such harsh actions cannot be condoned

Poh Li San, Member of Parliament (MP) of Sembawang GRC replied in one of the Facebook post's comments that "such unprofessional and harsh actions to the poor children cannot be condoned".

"We are currently assisting affected parents and children. Also, we are liaising with ECDA and the police to investigate this case," she added.

Top screenshots via Childcare in Singapore/Facebook